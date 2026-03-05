New position: The World Series helped Bo Bichette accept it

This winter, Bo Bichette made the decision to leave Toronto. The shortstop, who was a free agent for the first time in his career, decided to sign a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets.

Like many free agents recently, he opted for a shorter contract with a huge annual value.

That said, by signing with the Mets, Bichette also agreed not to play shortstop, his natural position, full time. With Francisco Lindor there, Bichette will play third base this year.

And Joel Sherman, who recently discussed all this, explained that in talking to Bichette, there were two factors that helped him accept the position change: Lindor's excellence… but also the presence in the World Series.

Remember that he was playing second base at the time, coming back from injury and not 100% fit.

.@Joelsherman1 compares Bo Bichette's transition from shortstop to A-Rod's Full video https://t.co/frhJKE3Fxh pic.twitter.com/rNIGznwpWt — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 18, 2026

Making such a change in the World Series allowed Bichette to put his ego aside, and at the same time, it allowed him to understand the importance of being able to do so for the good of the team.

Because in reality, putting Andres Gimenez at shortstop was absolutely the right thing to do for the good of the team.

In Sherman's eyes, seeing Bichette move to third base is reminiscent of what Alex Rodriguez did when he arrived with the Yankees. In both cases, seeing the face of the franchise at shortstop forced the newcomer to step aside.

That said, Bichette is nowhere near as good defensively as Rodriguez was at the time. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to hold his own at the #5 position, as he doesn't exactly fit the profile of a typical third baseman.

