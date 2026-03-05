MLB in brief: Santiago Espinal expected to make the club | The Blue Jays’ impact

Santiago Espinal should make the club

The Dodgers love him.

Dave Roberts suggested it's hard to see a scenario where Santiago Espinal doesn't open the season in the majors with the Dodgers. Said he has fit in “seamlessly” with the group. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 5, 2026

The Blue Jays' impact

The playoff run has reignited the flame of baseball in Canada.

“What the Blue Jays do when they make runs like they did last year, they light a fire in Canadian baseball, and I think a lot of us are looking to continue that.” Michael Soroka on his expectations for Canada at the World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/0L8vrJ5sTC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 5, 2026

Blue Jays Prospects Game

Here is the lineup for March 21.

The #BlueJays roster for their 2026 spring breakout game (March 21 vs Phillies) has been announced: pic.twitter.com/X1FIdcPEbX — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 5, 2026

Brandon Hyde regrets

He wanted to do more in Baltimore.

Former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spoke today at the Rays' spring training complex about his exit from Baltimore: “I wish I could've done more, and would've done more.” pic.twitter.com/hNTXMYIS1A — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 5, 2026

Gold or nothing

That's the goal for the Americans.

It's gold medal or bust, Mark DeRosa empathizes for Team USA: ‘There's a tidal wave of emotion trying to win this thing.' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 5, 2026

Three innings for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

He's done.

Dave Roberts said Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to throw three innings tonight (tomorrow morning) for Samurai Japan. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 5, 2026

Jeremy Pena, start of season in jeopardy

What will happen?

Jeremy Peña will miss the WBC and, perhaps, Opening Day with a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger – https://t.co/VZuVAwdP5f — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 5, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.