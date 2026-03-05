Maxx Crosby’s value skyrockets

With major offseason decisions looming in the National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys were reportedly very close to completing a major trade involving defensive star Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders .

According to information reported by Trey Wingo, discussions had progressed to the point where Dallas believed it could finalize a deal as early as the previous evening.

However, the situation quickly changed. Other teams in the league got involved, driving up the asking price for the formidable defensive end. Some teams even offered up to two first-round picks to convince the Raiders to part with their star player.

Faced with this significant bidding war, the Cowboys reportedly decided to withdraw from negotiations. The Texas organization never intended to sacrifice so many assets to complete the transaction, preferring to maintain its long-term flexibility.

According to Jane Slater, the Cowboys' management is absolutely unwilling to give up their next two first-round picks. Such a demand would have immediately cooled discussions with the Raiders. In this context, Dallas has reportedly already begun to shift its attention to another defensive option: Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson is recognized as one of the league's most consistent quarterback hunters in recent seasons, making him a potentially more accessible target than Crosby on the market.

Although the team already has several talented players on defense, adding an impact pass rusher could transform this unit into a true dominant force in the NFL.

The interest in Crosby clearly demonstrates Dallas' ambition to improve its defensive front. However, the reality of the NFL trade market can quickly drive up prices when multiple teams enter the fray.

No trade has been confirmed yet. But one thing seems certain: Maxx Crosby's market value is extremely high, and the Raiders know they have one of the most coveted defensive players in the league.

