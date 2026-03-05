Logan Mailloux’s emergence: excellent timing with the rumors surrounding Colton Parayko

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Will Colton Parayko waive his no-trade clause to go to Buffalo? We don't know yet.

Let's remember that yesterday, we learned that an agreement was in place to allow the Sabres to acquire the veteran Canadian defenseman from the Blues.

But until proven otherwise, there is no guarantee that the right-hander will waive his no-trade clause.

But we can all agree that with all the rumors involving Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Jordan Binnington, Colton Parayko, and company, it's easy to understand why the Blues are turning to younger players.

And Logan Mailloux, who is a right-handed defenseman (like Parayko), is one of those who needs to step up.

The Blues picked him up in 2025 knowing that he wasn't a finished product, having played little with the Canadiens before the trade. They picked him up to develop him.

But let's just say that after trading Zachary Bolduc to get him, the Blues needed to see him blossom.

It hasn't been instantaneous (it sometimes takes time with a defenseman), but Mailloux is blossoming. Otherwise, why would he have played more than 20 minutes in his last three games—and more than 19 minutes in his first game back from the Olympic break?

He also scored two of his three goals this season in March. Yesterday, it was a beautiful goal.

But it's more than just goals: he's been blocking shots and throwing shoulder checks for the past few games. He's involved and he's not just surviving the NHL pace: he's making himself comfortable.

And unlike in October, right now, it's the Habs who seem to be struggling. But it's still too early to draw any conclusions, as Bolduc will eventually get back on his feet.


