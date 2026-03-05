Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault on Frank Seravalli’s list of targets

With just hours to go before the NHL trade deadline, Frank Seravalli published his list of the top 50 trade targets to watch.

And the Canadiens are well represented on the list.

Three CH players appear in this ranking: Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach, and Samuel Montembeault.

For Laine, it's not so much a surprise, but it's the last two names that attract attention.

New: #stlblues Justin Faulk moves to No. 1 on my latest Trade Targets board.

In Dach's case, his situation continues to raise several questions. Because, as we remember, Kent Hughes acquired him with the hope that he would become an important part of the top six, but above all, the long-awaited second center.

The potential was there, and so was the size.

Since his arrival in Montreal, injuries and inconsistency have often slowed his progress. This season, the exact same scenario has played out. He has yet to make the offensive impact that many hoped for or even fill a supporting role to Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

When a player is still relatively young (25 years old), talented, but not producing as expected, he can quickly become a trade asset for other teams.

And that's exactly the kind of profile that some general managers like to target.

Montembeault's case is a little different.

The Quebec goalie has had some good moments since joining the Habs, but this season has been more difficult. Really more difficult. His confidence in front of the net has disappeared, and his statistics have clearly suffered as a result.

Despite everything, goalies are still in high demand as the playoffs approach.

Every year, several teams look for depth in front of the net to protect against injuries or simply to add another option behind their number one goalie.

Monty proved last year that he is a good goalie capable of guarding the net during the playoffs. Like Dach, this could be an asset in a future trade.

Of course, appearing on Seravalli's list does not mean that a trade is imminent for these players.

But as the trade deadline approaches, general managers are making calls all over the league. And clearly, some may also be keeping an eye on a few Canadiens players.

In brief

– Warren Foegele is headed to Ottawa.

The #Sens have acquired Warren Foegele and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the LA Kings in exchange for a second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

— To be continued.

#NYR Vinny Trocheck and Sam Carrick are not on the ice for warmups.

— Nice gesture by Macklin Celebrini.

— Nice gesture by Macklin Celebrini.

— BarDown (@BarDown) March 5, 2026

— A new contract for Ryan Poehling.