Jordan Kyrou would be a more realistic target than Robert Thomas.

The Canadiens are often linked to big names in rumors.

And with just hours to go before the trade deadline, two St. Louis Blues players are the talk of the town: Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas.

During an appearance on HFTV, David Pagnotta was asked about the possibility of Montreal trying to acquire one of the two players.

And listening to him speak, it seems that one scenario may be more realistic than the other.

If the Canadiens had to choose between the two Blues players, Pagnotta seems to believe that Kyrou would be a more plausible target. Not because Thomas is less talented. On the contrary. But mainly because of the price St. Louis is asking for him.

Do you think the Habs should circle back on Kyrou @TheFourthPeriod ? pic.twitter.com/9D9ztbj6Cc — HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 5, 2026

And as you might expect, that price would be… steep.

“The price is crazy for Robert Thomas. Some of the things that have been reported, I believe are accurate, with Hage and Reinbacher.” – David Pagnotta

Let's just say that there are a lot of important pieces in the equation.

And according to Pagnotta, that's not all. The Blues are looking for a major return in a trade involving their center. In addition to Hage and Reinbacher, there is talk of a first-round pick and another important prospect.

In short, we're talking about a price tag that would give many general managers pause. In the case of the Habs, sacrificing several important elements of the organization's future for a single player would not necessarily be the most logical strategy. Even for a player of Thomas' caliber.

This is where Kyrou becomes interesting in the discussion.

Because if the Habs really decided to look to St. Louis to improve their offense, the winger could be a much more realistic option.

Kyrou is an explosive offensive player, capable of producing and bringing speed to a top-6 line. He could fill the wing position alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. And most importantly, the price to acquire him could be much more reasonable.

In short, with the trade deadline approaching, Jordan Kyrou's name could become particularly interesting to watch in Montreal. Especially if the price for Robert Thomas is really as high as some reports suggest.

