It’s over for Cameron Jordan

A page of history is about to be turned in Louisiana.

After 15 seasons of unwavering loyalty, legendary defensive end Cameron Jordan is set to test the free agent market next week. According to information obtained by ESPN, the New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in quarterback sacks does not appear to have reached an agreement to extend his stay.

With an impressive career total of 132 sacks, all achieved in gold and black, Jordan leaves a huge void. However, at 36 years old, the financial aspect has become the major sticking point. The star's current contract will be automatically canceled if it is not renewed before the start of the new NFL season, scheduled for next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The stakes for the Saints are enormous: if no agreement is reached, the organization will have to absorb $18.76 million against its salary cap in 2026, a heavy financial penalty for a team that is already in a tight spot financially.

A financial standoff for the 36-year-old veteran

Last year, Jordan showed flexibility by restructuring his contract to help the team, betting on performance bonuses. It was a successful gamble, as he pocketed an additional $2 million thanks to 10.5 sacks, his best total since 2021. However, the veteran made it clear in January that he no longer intends to sell his services short. “The Saints have proven that they want me here. Now, at what price?” he said, categorically refusing to see his base salary reduced again. For Jordan, his value on the field justifies an investment that New Orleans management seems hesitant to confirm. The divorce therefore seems inevitable, opening the door to several suitors in search of an elite defensive leader for a Super Bowl run.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.