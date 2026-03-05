It’s a good time to sell: let’s sell Arber Xhekaj

We can agree that we are currently in a seller's market.

This is often the case when the deadline approaches, but right now, it's blatantly obvious. Seeing that a first-round pick was involved in a trade between theAvalanche and the Maple Leafs for Nicolas Roy… that says a lot. Unbeknownst to most, Phillip Danault for a second-round pick looks better than ever.

When I see the prices paid to acquire certain players in recent days, I'm even more comfortable with the #CH paying a second-round pick to acquire Phillip Danault.

Inflation has spread to the NHL! #NHLTradeDeadline #Habs #Canadiens — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 5, 2026

Obviously, this year, the Canadiens are buyers. We don't yet know to what extent (it will depend on prices, among other things), but Kent Hughes doesn't want to weaken his club.

But since some teams are both buyers and sellers, is it possible that Kent Hughes will find a way to trade high-priced players to take advantage of the market?

Hmm…

Obviously, the first name that comes to mind is Patrik Laine. That said, if he ends up being traded, it won't exactly be for a “high price” either, let's be honest.

But what about Arber Xhekaj?

We know that there is interest in him (there always has been) on the market. This time, it's the Calgary Flames, in particular, who are said to be in the running.

I'm hearing Calgary has an interest in #Habs' defenseman Arber Xhekaj — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) March 3, 2026

In the past, there have been rumors that he has good market value. Since Martin St-Louis isn't lining up to play him more and the market is favorable, I don't think his market value will go any higher than it is right now.

Should the Habs take advantage of this?

Whether it's to get a right-handed defenseman in return or to obtain elements that can be used to fill needs later on, maximizing the value of the Sheriff could be a good idea.

Obviously, that would require another defenseman in town by tomorrow. We all agree on that.

I'm not saying this because I think the Canadiens need to get rid of the little sandpaper they have on hand. Quite the contrary, in fact. I'm saying this because I realize that as long as Martin St-Louis is there, WiFi won't have a big role with the club. His best value to the Canadiens is undoubtedly elsewhere than in Montreal. Even if the fans adore him.

Arber. MF. Xhekaj. The Sheriff is back in town pic.twitter.com/4ipP6rqbxc — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 22, 2024

The longer Kent Hughes waits, the more Xhekaj's market value, whose future is likely not in Montreal in the medium to long term, is likely to be affected. So thinking about trading him between now and tomorrow must be in the GM's plans.

If the right offer is on the table, it will be something to think about carefully.

In quick succession

– Not an easy situation.

Players are professionals – but slightly awkward day if you're Radim Mrtka, a great prospect for the #Sabres who was rumored to be involved in any Parayko deal. I think Buffalo should be happy to keep him. He's a smooth-skating defensive tree. — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) March 5, 2026

