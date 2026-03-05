Here’s what it would take for the Canadiens to jump into the Nazem Kadri deal

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

How long will the Canadiens' management wait for prices to drop before they decide to make a move and add a player to their lineup for the rest of the season?

That may be what is happening. as Mathias Brunet discussed on 98.5 FM, the CH bosses are saying very little. In his view, this is because they are waiting, with knives between their teeth, to see the state of the market at the end of the marathon.

Obviously, there are some big stories to keep an eye on.

Will Jordan Binnington or Sergei Bobrovsky change addresses and come to Montreal? I don't think it's likely… but who knows, really?

Will a defender arrive? Will Patrik Laine be traded to make room for a forward who can bring some grit to the ice?

Will a penalty kill specialist come to town?

In any case, several names will refuse to die in the city… including Nazem Kadri. The Flames forward would like to go to Montreal or Denver.

And according to Darren Dreger, if the Flames were willing to retain salary, those two clubs (along with a few others, surely) would jump on board with both feet.

Right now, the sense of urgency among NHL executives must be starting to kick in. Time is running out: there are less than 28 hours left before the deadline.

To be continued.


