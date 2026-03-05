Here’s what it would take for the Canadiens to jump into the Nazem Kadri deal

How long will the Canadiens' management wait for prices to drop before they decide to make a move and add a player to their lineup for the rest of the season?

That may be what is happening. as Mathias Brunet discussed on 98.5 FM, the CH bosses are saying very little. In his view, this is because they are waiting, with knives between their teeth, to see the state of the market at the end of the marathon.

The Canadiens aren't talking | “That means they're waiting with bated breath” -Mathias Brunet https://t.co/Z1BBKD5njv — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 5, 2026

Obviously, there are some big stories to keep an eye on.

Will Jordan Binnington or Sergei Bobrovsky change addresses and come to Montreal? I don't think it's likely… but who knows, really?

Frank Seravalli: I think at this exact moment in time a Jordan Binnington deal is less likely to develop between now and [the deadline] than more likely – NHL Now (3/4) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 5, 2026

Will a defender arrive? Will Patrik Laine be traded to make room for a forward who can bring some grit to the ice?

Will a penalty kill specialist come to town?

It's easy to see in which areas the #GoHabsGo need to improve…@CraigJButton: “When you're bottom 10 in goals against, and you're bottom 10 in penalty killing, you're not a contender.” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/PaSFD46se5 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 5, 2026

In any case, several names will refuse to die in the city… including Nazem Kadri. The Flames forward would like to go to Montreal or Denver.

And according to Darren Dreger, if the Flames were willing to retain salary, those two clubs (along with a few others, surely) would jump on board with both feet.

Darren Dreger: I think that if Conroy was willing to eat money, retain salary on Nazem Kadri, there'd be two teams that would jump right now, one would be the Avalanche, the other would be the Canadiens, and maybe there'd be more – Barn Burner (3/4) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 5, 2026

Right now, the sense of urgency among NHL executives must be starting to kick in. Time is running out: there are less than 28 hours left before the deadline.

To be continued.

In brief

– Do the Knights want a goalie? Possibly.

Elliotte Friedman: The one thing about Vegas…their goaltending hasn't been very good this year, so we'll see — 32 Thoughts (3/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 5, 2026

