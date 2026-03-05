Gilbert Delorme admits to having battled cancer

This morning, on BPM Sports, Gilbert Delorme announced some big news. He recently battled prostate cancer. The former hockey player, who has been a radio host for years, shared this information because many people were asking him about his hair. He was often asked if he had grown a toupee.

He spoke about it around 8:30 this morning.

Everything is fine with him today. That episode is behind him, which means he is in remission and can move on with his life.

This is excellent news. Everyone is very happy to know that he is healthy.

Gilbert Delorme, who is a really nice guy, has not had an easy time with his health. Four years ago, he suffered a stroke, but he has also come through it very well, as we can see.

He is healthy and it shows.

Anthony Marcotte, who paid tribute to his colleague on the morning show, is right: we must tip our hats to him, since the former CH player only missed three days of work despite everything.

He also appears on RDS and La Poche Bleue in between all that.

His energy level, as mentioned by Anthony Désaulniers, has remained the same despite the treatments. He was still the same on the air, playing an important role in the radio station's morning show.

He keeps himself in shape, and that has undoubtedly helped.

Gilbert recommends that all men not hesitate to get their prostate tested, even if it's not the most fun activity in the world. It can really help.

In any case, consider me very happy to know that he got out of that situation that way. And I'm definitely not the only one who thinks so.

