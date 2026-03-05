Former equipment manager joins Alouettes coaching staff

Professional sports sometimes produce stories of determination that go beyond the statistics on the field.

The story of Domenico Manno is a perfect example. On Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a media event at Olympic Stadium, the Montreal Alouettes organization officially introduced its new coaching staff, confirming the Quebec native's promotion to offensive assistant.

A native of Saint-Léonard, Manno is a child of the city who grew up admiring the exploits of Anthony Calvillo. In 2013, as the legendary quarterback was ending his career, the young fan had no idea that he would one day climb the ranks of that same organization. His entry into the nest did not happen in the spotlight, but rather in the shadows of the locker room.

Just five years ago, Domenico was starting out as an assistant equipment intern. Carrying bags, preparing uniforms, and making sure every piece of equipment was ready for battle: that was his daily routine. However, his rigor and keen understanding of the team's inner workings quickly caught the attention of decision-makers.

Expertise forged in the field and through analysis

At 28, Manno proves that passion and hard work open unexpected doors. Moving from the equipment department to the coaching staff, he brings a unique perspective on the team's culture. His appointment as offensive assistant for the 2026 season reflects the Alouettes' desire to promote local talent and reward loyalty.

Now, instead of preparing helmets, he will be involved in game planning and player development. This journey, which reminds us that every role is crucial in a championship organization, will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for many young Quebecers dreaming of a career in the CFL.

