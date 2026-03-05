Colton Parayko is reportedly not targeting Montreal

Rumors spread quickly as the trade deadline approaches. And when a right-handed defenseman capable of playing big minutes finds himself in the rumor mill, Canadiens fans tend to pay attention. In recent days, Colton Parayko's name has been circulating everywhere.

The St. Louis Blues defenseman has attracted the interest of several teams. This isn't really surprising: there aren't many defensemen of his size who can play more than 20 minutes per game.

But there is one important detail in this case. And that detail could dampen Montreal's enthusiasm.

According to some information currently circulating, the Canadiens are not among the defenseman's preferred destinations if he were to leave St. Louis.

So it's not just a question of team. It's also a question of geography.

Parayko would prefer to remain in the Western Conference, and some sources indicate that California would be a place he would look favorably upon. That's why he reportedly turned down Buffalo earlier today. In such a scenario, teams like the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, or San Jose Sharks could logically become more attractive. And let's not forget another major factor. Parayko has a no-trade clause in his contract. This type of clause gives the player a lot of power when a trade is being discussed.

In other words, he can greatly influence or even choose his next destination.

When a veteran has this kind of leverage, he often looks for a situation that really suits him: a good role, a stable environment, a real chance to win… and sometimes just a place where he wants to live.

As for Montreal, even though the team is improving and the core is promising, the club is still young and not likely to win this year. It's not necessarily the most logical destination for an established player who could immediately help a Cup contender.

That doesn't mean the Canadiens wouldn't be interested in a defenseman like him. A 6-foot-6 right-handed defenseman capable of playing in all situations attracts the attention of any general manager.

But in this particular case, the decision doesn't depend solely on the interested teams. It depends mainly on the player himself.

