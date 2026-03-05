Andrew McCutchen signs minor league deal with Texas

Andrew McCutchen was recently shown the door by his beloved club, the Pittsburgh Pirates. And he made it clear that he wasn't exactly thrilled about it.

Three years ago, the veteran returned to Pittsburgh, where he is so beloved… There isn't a Pirates fan out there who doesn't have the utmost respect for the legendary player.

Without a contract, he quickly realized that the Pirates, who improved this winter, no longer had room for him. But since he wanted to continue playing, he turned around.

And then he signed with the Texas Rangers. This means that, barring a surprise, he will not finish his career with the Pirates organization.

Andrew McCutchen will join the Rangers on a minor league deal after spending the last three years back in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/x63KDcJ4Ie — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 5, 2026

With Cutch nearing the end of his career and his performance not what it used to be, he settled for a minor league deal with the Texas organization.

The Rangers aren't exactly a powerhouse, but they still have a good club overall.

Since we're talking about a minor league contract, that means the veteran will have to earn his spot. He'll have to take advantage of the rest of spring training to show his new bosses that he still has gas in the tank and can still contribute. Don't be surprised if he starts the season in Triple-A to get back into rhythm before being called up.

