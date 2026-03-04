World Classic: MLB Passion’s state of forces

Here we are, tomorrow (Thursday) marks the start of the World Baseball Classic. If the 2023 edition was quite the spectacle, this year will be no different, with some countries fielding even stronger lineups and the race to the playoffs more open than ever.

So, without further ado, here is Passion MLB's assessment of the international tournament.

1 – United States

The U.S. team is absolutely loaded and probably the best lineup the Americans have ever sent to the WBC. With a starting rotation led by two-time Cy Young Award winners Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, and an explosive offense spearheaded by captain Aaron Judge and Cal Raleign, it will be difficult to stop the Americans from crying out for revenge. 2 – Japan

It's true that the defending champions aren't as good on paper as they were three years ago, especially since Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching this year, but you should never underestimate the Japanese. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will lead the starting rotation, while Yusei Kikuchi, Tomoyuki Sugano, and NPB star Hiromi Itoh will back him up. On the offensive side of the ball, Ohtani will lead the Japanese attack alongside Seiya Suzuki, Munetaka Mirakami, Kazuma Okamoto, and Masataka Yoshida. 3 – Dominican Republic

The 2013 champions have a fearsome offense with players such as Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Julio Rodriguez, and Fernando Tatis Jr. On the mound, Sandy Alcantara, Cristopher Sanchez, and Luis Severino will be the headliners, while MLB saves leader in 2025 Carlos Estevez will close out games.

4 – Venezuela

As usual, the Venezuelans will fight their way deep into the tournament, thanks in part to the presence of Ronald Acuna Jr., Jackson Chourio, Salvador Perez, and William Contreras. Ranger Suarez will be the top starter, supported by Eduardo Rodriguez.

5 – Mexico

Mexico is not a team to be underestimated this year. The offense is led by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who will be joined by Randy Arozarena, Jonathan Aranda, and Jarren Duran. Meanwhile, closer Munoz will take care of the ninth inning on the mound.

6 – Puerto Rico

7 – Canada

8 – South Korea

9 – Cuba

10 – Colombia 11 – Netherlands 12 – Panama 13 – Italy 14 – Chinese Taipei

15 – Great Britain

16 – Israel

17 – Australia

18 – Brazil

19 – Nicaragua

20 – Czech Republic

