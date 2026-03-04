Trade Alexandre Carrier and recall David Reinbacher: Grant McCagg’s idea

Last night, the Canadiens conceded seven goals to the Sharks in their last game before the trade deadline. As a result, over the past few hours, defense has been identified as the CH's main need between now and Friday at 3 p.m.

Theidea of using Arber Xhekaj as bait to improve the blue line is generating discussion, for example.

That said, we saw it clearly today: quality right-handed defensemen are expensive on the market. This means it could be difficult for the Habs to find help… but Grant McCagg has an idea.

During his HabsCast, McCagg proposed his solution for improving the CH's blue line: trade Alexandre Carrier and call up David Reinbacher.

Because, in his eyes, Reinbacher is a much better defenseman than Carrier at this point.

I think it is time to upgrade on Carrier, be it through trade or promotion: Full podcast here:https://t.co/0BBcziL74J pic.twitter.com/Rtbk4xDlNA — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 4, 2026

We know that since his arrival in Montreal, Carrier has been a stabilizing force. He is one of Martin St-Louis' trusted players, who uses him a lot in 5-on-5 situations and when the team is shorthanded.

That said, it's true that Carrier has been struggling a bit more this season. His role isn't easy, and one wonders if the club is asking too much of him right now. The question is whether Reinbacher would be able to handle himself in a similar role. That would be a tall order for a 21-year-old who has never played in the NHL and would have to do so in the middle of a playoff race. Given that right-handed defensemen are expensive on the market, trading Carrier could be an interesting option. But considering that the Habs are in a position to make the playoffs, it would be a huge risk for the Canadiens to part with one of the coach's trusted defensemen… and it would send a strange message to the rest of the team.

And with the pressure on Reinbacher already immense since the day he was drafted, calling him up now and asking him to play a big role would not do him any favors.

In a nutshell

– Kirby Dach's younger brother will join Lane Hutson's brother and Oliver Kapanen's cousin in Edmonton.

Trade details, per sources: To #LetsGoOilers:

C Jason Dickinson (50% retained)

F Colton Dach To #Blackhawks:

F Andrew Mangiapane

2027 1st Round Pick Condition: 1st round pick is Top 12 protected. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 5, 2026

Nick Blankenburg joins the Avalanche. We have acquired defenseman Nick Blankenburg from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Welcome to Colorado, Nick! pic.twitter.com/uB47UPH9Ma

— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 5, 2026

— Bryce Pickford's 39th goal of the season.