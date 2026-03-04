Top 5: When Sabres fans chant Robert Thomas’ name during a game

So? Were you able to finish watching the Canadiens game against the San Jose Sharks?

Martin St-Louis's team lost, for those who fell asleep before the end of the game. Too bad.

Let's see what happened elsewhere in the league, though. Because there was a lot of action last night:

A busy 11-game Tuesday saw: &#Nathan MacKinnon's 100th point of 2025-26

Kirill Kaprizov become the @mnwild‘ss all-time leading goal-scorer

Macklin Celebrini's 30th goal of the season

A five-point outing from Leon Draisaitl And much more.#NHLStats:… pic.twitter.com/tTlxoejOWj — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 4, 2026

1: Sabres fans want Robert Thomas

According to rumors, the Sabres and Blues are in serious talks about a trade that could involve Robert Thomas.

And in Buffalo, the fans are aware of this.

During the first period of yesterday's game against the Golden Knights, fans began chanting the forward's name in the arena. They want him in Buffalo, that's for sure:

There are “Robert Thomas” chants breaking out inside KeyBank Center at the moment. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 4, 2026

There's definitely a buzz in Buffalo right now. The team is performing well on the ice and the fans are more excited than ever.

I know, it feels weird to say…

The Sabres won their game against Vegas (3-2), and the fans were really, really loud at the end of the third period, cheering on their team.

It's nice to see in a way… because in Buffalo, we've been waiting a long time for a moment like this:

THE CITY OF BUFFALO IS BUZZING pic.twitter.com/BIcY3JNCux — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 4, 2026

2: Huge night at work for Matt Duchene

Matt Duchene has always been an electrifying player.

And even though he is now 35 years old, that doesn't stop him from having four-point nights in the world's best hockey league.

Four assists yesterday for the Stars veteran… who helped his team defeat the poor Flames 6-1:

Remember that crazy pass from Sam Steel to Matt Duchene last night? Well, Matt Duchene just returned the favor https://t.co/a4tI7gO60F pic.twitter.com/z4se93th5g — NHL (@NHL) March 4, 2026

Four assists tonight for Matt Duchene. My gracious. 21st power play goal of the year for Wyatt Johnston. 6-1 in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/RpDg5tfqlG — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) March 4, 2026

Things have been going really well for the Stars lately.

The club has just won 10 games in a row… and really seems to be taking off in the Western Conference. The worst part is that Mikko Rantanen is injured at the moment.

It's going to be great when the Stars are healthy…

3: A new record in Minnesota

The Wild is one of the most enjoyable teams to watch right now.

The proof?

This sequence from Quinn Hughes speaks for itself: the defenseman did whatever he wanted on the ice, resulting in some truly spectacular play. Damn, that player is good!

Quinn Hughes makes it look easy pic.twitter.com/ixWclUbOZr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2026

Kirill Kaprizov scored into an empty net late in the game to reach the 35-goal mark this season.

But…

But his goal became even more significant because he also became the Wild's all-time leading scorer in the regular season. His 220th career goal allowed him to surpass Marian Gaborik for first place in franchise history.

Not bad… especially since the Wild won 5-1 against the Lightning:x1f64c; pic.twitter.com/pHpPLoAZWr

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2026

4: Too easy for Leon Draisaitl

1, 2, 3, 4, 5…

5 is the number of points Leon Draisaitl scored against the Ottawa Senators. He was involved in all of his team's goals in the game:

Leon Draisaitl has a QUICK response for the Edmonton Oilers as we're tied up at 1 pic.twitter.com/lC0QGvKN2c — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 4, 2026

The German was convinced he had scored a hat trick, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was credited with what appeared to be Draisaitl's third goal of the game.

Better luck next time…

Leon Draisaitl and everyone in the building thought he had a hat trick, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gets credit for the goal pic.twitter.com/d3YtBMxwrG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 4, 2026

Draisaitl has been on fire lately. He has racked up a total of 22 points (eight goals) in his last 10 games and has had three four-point or more performances since then.

He's on another planet right now.

Leon Draisaitl in his last 10 games: – 8 goals

– 22 points

– 69.1% xGF

– 3 games with 4+ points There's a reason he's the highest paid player in the league, the only guy better is his teammate pic.twitter.com/VZAzjuRwse — Top Tier Hockey (@TopTierPucks) March 4, 2026

Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal (5-4) in overtime.

The defenseman became the first player at his position to reach the 70-point mark since the start of the season in the major league. People may dislike him for his lackluster defensive play, but offensively…

A GAME-WINNING BOUCH BOMB Evan Bouchard rips home the one-timer from Connor McDavid to secure the Subway Canada OT winner for the Oilers! pic.twitter.com/jPsu7BsClb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2026

5: Another 100-point player

Last week, Connor McDavid reached the 100-point plateau. He became the first player in the league to achieve the feat in 25-26.

But we knew he would be joined by another player… and it was Nathan MacKinnon who joined him last night, assisting on a goal by his captain, Gabriel Landeskog.

Solid!

We could see Nathan MacKinnon join the 100-point club tonight ὀ pic.twitter.com/iEsRb9vLaf — NHL (@NHL) March 4, 2026

It's worth noting that the Avalanche completely crushed the Ducks (5-1) and that Cale Makar also had a standout performance in the game, finishing the night with a goal and an assist.

The Avalanche's best players made the difference on the ice against the Ducks. And it helps when that happens…

Cale Makar is a one-man show out there pic.twitter.com/vJurDLMZNV — NHL (@NHL) March 4, 2026

Overtime

– Jets win.

– Eastern Conference standings:

– The standings in the West:

– Top scorers of the night:

– Five games tonight: