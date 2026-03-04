The Panthers are going to sell (and Sergei Bobrovsky could be traded)

Since returning from the Olympic break, the Panthers have lost three of their last four games. And the one they did win was against Toronto.

That doesn't count, the naysayers will say.

Even though the Panthers have one game left before the deadline, GM Bill Zito has reportedly decided that the 10-point gap between his club and the playoffs is too big to overcome. According to Pierre LeBrun, Florida will be selling at the deadline.

The Panthers lost again last night and my understanding is they've made the decision to be sellers as far as listening on pending UFAs, which most notably include the likes of AJ. Greer and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky has a 16-team no-trade list. Doesn't mean he will be dealt… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2026

We can also expect to see Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand take a break to get back in shape in six months.

The club's rental players are at risk of leaving. A.J. Greer and Sergei Bobrovsky are the two names that come up most often at the moment.

Of course, it's not a given that Bob will leave. I'm not ruling out the possibility of a contract extension being announced to everyone's surprise. But I'm not saying that's likely.

But Bill Zito is “listening” to what his counterparts have to offer him in this matter. He's working with the knowledge that the Russian can say no to 16 teams, but still. I wonder if he can say no to the Oilers…

Per my @sickpodnhl teammate, Pierre McGuire, yesterday, #TimeToHunt were already sellers before last night. During his daily hit on @TSN690, Pierre suggested the #LetsGoOilers try to acquire Sergey Bobrovsky.https://t.co/8yracxYlrY https://t.co/x3K7Nqp4DZ — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) March 4, 2026

Obviously, this will be the talk of Montreal. Whenever a goalie becomes available, that's the effect it has, considering that Samuel Montembeault isn't having a good season.

Jakub Dobes wins more often. But yesterday, he gave up six goals, which is currently lowering some fans' confidence in the city's goalie tandem.

First regulation loss for Jakub Dobes since December 9 (12 games) @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 4, 2026

“You can't say Dobes screwed up!” pic.twitter.com/k3p9WIZSd8 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 4, 2026

If you want my opinion, I find it hard to believe that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton would go after a rental goalie.

But linking the Habs to a goaltender helps artificially inflate the market, so I wouldn't be surprised to see rumors about Bob in Quebec soon.

That said, I wouldn't be totally surprised to see Jordan Binnington become a real target for Kent Hughes. The goalie is a year and a half away from unrestricted free agency, which would be ideal for letting Jacob Fowler marinate in the AHL. To be continued.

Personally believe Montreal is a key team to keep an eye on for both Thomas & Binnington. Buckle up and grab your popcorn before Friday arrives. #stlblues — Joey Palazzola (@Palazzola_RTN) March 3, 2026

In brief

– Read on.

The club will have to survive until the injured players return. https://t.co/owu0oVHQ5L — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 4, 2026

— The former goalie has a point.

— Contract in Washington.

MORE FRANKY The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Ethen Frank to a two-year, $4 million contract extension. Frank's contract will carry an average annual value of $2 million.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2026

— Great atmosphere yesterday in San Jose.

Gaudette agreed that #SJSharks-Habs was a playoff-like atmosphere: “The way those guys play is intense. Saw them a lot last year…with Ottawa, so it's always a fun game. They've got a lot of good players over there, and they play with some jam. And that team has come a long way as…” — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 4, 2026

— Indeed.