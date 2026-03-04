The Canadiens have shown interest in Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Among the CH's needs between now and Friday, depth at the blue line is one that seems more important than ever since yesterday. Seeing the club concede seven goals to the Sharks last night has clearly changed the situation.

Yesterday's gamemay have opened the door for Sergei Bobrovsky to come to town (according to Pierre LeBrun), after all. That said, the most realistic option is for the club to acquire a depth defenseman. And tonight, David Pagnotta, who was on an Instagram Live with the guys from HFTV, mentioned that the Canadiens have recently shown interest in a specific defenseman.

According to the source, the Habs have been in talks with the Maple Leafs about Oliver Ekman-Larsson. It's worth noting that the defenseman was left out of Toronto's lineup tonight with the trade deadline approaching. Clearly, there's a possibility he could be traded in the coming hours.