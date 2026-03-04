The Canadiens have shown interest in Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Among the CH's needs between now and Friday, depth at the blue line is one that seems more important than ever since yesterday. Seeing the club concede seven goals to the Sharks last night has clearly changed the situation.
Yesterday's gamemay have opened the door for Sergei Bobrovsky to come to town (according to Pierre LeBrun), after all. That said, the most realistic option is for the club to acquire a depth defenseman. And tonight, David Pagnotta, who was on an Instagram Live with the guys from HFTV, mentioned that the Canadiens have recently shown interest in a specific defenseman.
According to the source, the Habs have been in talks with the Maple Leafs about Oliver Ekman-Larsson. It's worth noting that the defenseman was left out of Toronto's lineup tonight with the trade deadline approaching. Clearly, there's a possibility he could be traded in the coming hours.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are scratching Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Scott Laughton, and Bobby McMann tonight due to “roster management” as the trade deadline approaches, per @reporterchris. pic.twitter.com/XKGTWT77dt
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 4, 2026
Ekman-Larsson, who is 34 years old, has scored 35 points in 61 games this season. We know he has a good offensive instinct… and we know he is capable of playing big minutes, averaging 20:47 per game on the ice this season.
It's also worth noting that he is earning $3.5 million per year for this season and the next two. However, he can submit a list of 16 teams to which he refuses to be traded.
We agree that, in reality, he would be a great addition to the club. That said, we're still talking about a left-handed defenseman (who is still capable of playing on the right) and a guy who is more offensive than defensive.
Is this really what the Habs need? And will the Maple Leafs, who seem to want to become competitive again next year, want to trade the defenseman to a division rival?
It will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next few days. Because, in reality, Ekman-Larsson would be a great addition.
But is he really what the club is looking for? Good question.
In brief
– Bryce Pickford continues to score.
He's done it again folks!
Habs prospect Bryce Pickford just scored another hat trick
He now has 41 goals in 49 games
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 5, 2026
— The Rocket shut out.
Final score
Final score pic.twitter.com/vVHoVVzjsd
— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 5, 2026
– Interesting.
David Pagnotta: Re Red Wings: They've expressed interest in Rasmus Ristolainen; I think him more so than a guy like Justin Faulk presumably – The Sheet (3/4)
— NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 5, 2026