Surprise departure announced at the Cincinnati Bengals

The Jets use the franchise tag for Hall, a decision that confirms the importance of Breece Hall in the organization's plans. As the free agent market approaches, the New York Jets have chosen to cover their bases by applying the franchise tag to their star running back. this tag guarantees Hall a one-year contract at a salary determined by the average of the highest salaries for his position in the National Football League. Above all, it prevents the player from leaving the team freely without compensation. In the case of a non-exclusive tag, he can negotiate with other teams, but the Jets would then have the option to match any offer—or obtain two first-round picks in compensation if they decide not to sign him.

This decision sends a clear message: the New York front office wants to keep Hall at the heart of its offensive plans.

Since his arrival in the NFL, Breece Hall has established himself as a key part of the Jets' offense. His ability to produce both on the ground and in the passing game makes him a versatile weapon, capable of changing the complexion of a game in just a few plays.

In a context where offensive stability remains a major issue in New York, using the franchise tag seems like a logical protective measure. The Jets are buying themselves time to negotiate a long-term deal without risking losing their star player on the market.

However, this strategy also carries a risk. Some players perceive the franchise tag as a temporary solution that delays the financial security of a long-term contract. Managing the relationship between Hall and the organization will therefore be crucial in the coming months.

Financially, the tag represents a significant amount that is immediately added to the payroll. Management will therefore have to juggle their resources skillfully to continue building a competitive roster around their core players.

By choosing this route, the Jets are showing that they consider Breece Hall to be a key part of their future. It remains to be seen whether the negotiations will lead to a multi-year extension or whether the 2026 season will be played under a one-year contract.

