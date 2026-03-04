Sergei Bobrovsky (who will turn 38 in September) wants a five-year contract.

For the past few hours, Sergei Bobrovsky's name has been circulating in trade rumors. The goalie will be a free agent at the end of the season, and with the Panthers going nowhere this year, trading the goalie is becoming an attractive option.

And his name is causing quite a stir in Montreal.

That said, there is still a possibility that the Panthers will decide to keep him and try to keep him beyond this season. But according to David Pagnotta, who discussed all this on his X account tonight, Bob wants his next contract to be a “long-term” one.

Some notes on some of the chatter out there:

– Blues believed to want Desnoyers in big package from Utah for Thomas

– Bobrovsky wants lengthy extension with Florida

– NYR have an offer on the table for Trocheck (Wild?); seeing if they can top it

– Some think Hagens joins Bs this season — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 4, 2026

And tonight, during his appearance on the HFTV guys' Instagram Live, Pagnotta clarified what he meant by “long term”: according to what he's heard, Bobrovsky wants to sign a five- or six-year contract.

Reminder: he will be 38 years old next September.

Let's not forget that Sergei Bobrovsky's statistics this season are not exactly stellar. The goalie is struggling, and at a salary of $10 million, that's pretty expensive for that kind of performance. But of course, winning the Stanley Cup two years in a row makes up for a lot.

Yes, the whole team has issues. But nobody has been as bad as Bob. pic.twitter.com/OsXZvRRGYe — (@otto_maddux) March 4, 2026

The question is whether there is a team that will be willing to give the Russian goalie such a contract. In Montreal, for example, it seems unlikely, given that Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are seen as the future of the organization in front of the net.

However, that doesn't prevent the club from signing him as a rental player. But if they sign him with the intention of keeping him beyond the current season (which is generally what the Habs want), that will be something to consider.

Remember that Carey Price, who was born just over a year after Bobrovsky, has been (unofficially) retired since 2022. The Russian, meanwhile, wants to sign a contract that would take him through the end of the 2031-32 season.

That puts things into perspective.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of goalies.

Looking ahead to the playoffs | “You need an experienced goalie to calm the storm behind the defense.” https://t.co/mA82JBCHNX — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 5, 2026

— The price to acquire Nicolas Roy is very high.

Sources say asking price for #LeafsForever C Nicolas Roy has held steady at a 1st round pick plus a prospect – and Toronto is not willing to retain salary at that price. Roy, 29, has one year left on his deal at $3 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 5, 2026

Possible.

The Canadiens aren't talking | “That means they have the knife between their teeth” -Mathias Brunet https://t.co/Z1BBKD5njv — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 5, 2026

— Nice story. border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% – 2px);” data-instgrm-captioned=”” data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVcKFyYDip2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”14″>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sans Restriction (@sansrestriction)

– Great read on David Reinbacher.

The contrast is quite fascinating: at a time when several supporters have resigned over him, David Reinbacher is perfectly happy. Finally healthy, the Austrian is no longer homesick and is starting to come out of his shell. https://t.co/MuT9rCZ45S — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 4, 2026

— Note.

#stlblues remain willing to take calls on captain Brayden Schenn, but I've been cautioned by a few people that there's some reluctance to move him. We'll see if anyone makes them an offer they can't refuse by Friday's deadline. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 5, 2026

— Notice to interested parties.