Sergei Bobrovsky: “Not impossible” that he could be traded to Montreal, according to Elliotte Friedman

The Canadiens have a problem in front of the net.

Last night's game against the Sharks showed that the Canadiens have some defensive issues to address if they want to be among the best teams in the National Hockey League.

That's why Pierre LeBrun wondered whether yesterday's loss would change anything in the eyes of Montreal's management. He said this while making a connection to Sergei Bobrovsky, who could be changing addresses by Friday…

Elliotte Friedman also commented on the subject on a show (Fan Hockey Show) on Sportsnet today. And the man who is considered the most respected insider in the game said this:

I know there are a lot of people wondering, could Montreal take Bobrovsky? I'm not saying it's impossible. – Elliotte Friedman

Friedman then adds that it wouldn't necessarily fit with the Canadiens' initial plan. But we understand that he's not ruling out the possibility of this scenario happening…

Elliotte Friedman: I don't know that I see Montreal being a Bobrovsky team; I know there are a lot of people wondering, could Montreal do Bobrovsky; not saying it's impossible, but it would be different than what they've kind of been promoting and saying – FAN Hockey Show (3/4) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 4, 2026

That doesn't guarantee anything in itself.

But clearly, there's a word spreading throughout the National Hockey League. Some are wondering if Bob could be of interest to the Canadiens because they need to fix the situation in front of the net… and we can all recognize that adding a talented goalie like Bobrovsky could fix some things.

It should be noted that according to David Pagnotta, the goalie would like to sign a long-term (and lucrative) contract in Florida. That, too, could complicate things for the Panthers…

Some notes on some of the chatter out there:

– Blues believed to want Desnoyers in big package from Utah for Thomas

– Bobrovsky wants lengthy extension with Florida

– NYR have an offer on the table for Trocheck (Wild?); seeing if they can top it

– Some think Hagens joins Bs this season — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 4, 2026

I can't see Kent Hughes making a trade like that, but with Samuel Montembeault's recent poor performances, the idea still needs to be discussed.

Especially since the Canadiens plan to go far in the playoffs. That won't happen if Montreal's goalies aren't able to do the job…

Reminder: there are just under 48 hours left before the trade deadline in the National Hockey League. Things are going to get busy in the next few days… and with all the holes in the Habs' lineup, things are getting pretty interesting right now. That's why we love the deadline, after all… Hehe.

