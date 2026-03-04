Sergei Bobrovsky linked to the Canadiens: “I wonder if yesterday’s game changed everything.”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Sergei Bobrovsky linked to the Canadiens: “I wonder if yesterday’s game changed everything.”
Credit: Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

This morning, there was talk of the possibility of Sergei Bobrovsky being traded by the Panthers.

As time goes by, it becomes increasingly clear that this possibility is very real. Even if he won't be traded at a discount just for the sake of it.

The fact that the Panthers signed Louis Domingue (AHL/NHL contract) to finish the season is also a clue.

In an article on the subject, Pierre LeBrun wondered which teams might go after the Russian goalie if he were ever traded by his club.

He has a 16-team no-trade clause, but I don't see Bill Zito trading him against his will.

And among the teams that were named in the text by The Athletic reporter, it's worth noting that the Montreal Canadiens were mentioned.

Yes, yes.

Bob (who I wouldn't be surprised to see sign another contract with the Panthers at some point in 2026) is a free agent in the making. This is something to consider, as the Habs wouldn't necessarily want a rental goalie.

But as time goes by, it becomes increasingly clear that the Habs are serious about looking for a goalie.

The Canadiens didn't want to look at the goalie market, but I wonder if yesterday's game (against the Sharks) hasn't changed everything. — Pierre LeBrun

The Canadiens didn't want to call up Jacob Fowler in December, and it's very likely that the original plan was not to fire Éric Raymond. But the shock treatment may not have worked to the Canadiens' liking…

It should be noted, however, that Jordan Binnington could be a more logical option for the Habs, as he is not a rental player.


In brief

– Nice contract for the Sharks player. Kiefer Sherwood will earn nearly $30 million.

– Tyler Myers has chosen to go to Texas.

— Good news.

– Wow.

— His season is over.

– When will he return to play?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!