Sergei Bobrovsky linked to the Canadiens: “I wonder if yesterday’s game changed everything.”

This morning, there was talk of the possibility of Sergei Bobrovsky being traded by the Panthers.

As time goes by, it becomes increasingly clear that this possibility is very real. Even if he won't be traded at a discount just for the sake of it.

The fact that the Panthers signed Louis Domingue (AHL/NHL contract) to finish the season is also a clue.

#FlaPanthers sign Louis Domingue to a one-year deal (two-way) — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) March 4, 2026

In an article on the subject, Pierre LeBrun wondered which teams might go after the Russian goalie if he were ever traded by his club.

He has a 16-team no-trade clause, but I don't see Bill Zito trading him against his will.

And among the teams that were named in the text by The Athletic reporter, it's worth noting that the Montreal Canadiens were mentioned.

NEW for @TheAthletic, more trade deadline Rumblings:

Panthers ready to sell, potential Bobrovsky suitors, latest on Thomas, Parayko, Kadri, Nemec plus the Myers trade https://t.co/0QHwclVHFF via @NYTimes — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2026

Bob (who I wouldn't be surprised to see sign another contract with the Panthers at some point in 2026) is a free agent in the making. This is something to consider, as the Habs wouldn't necessarily want a rental goalie.

But as time goes by, it becomes increasingly clear that the Habs are serious about looking for a goalie.

The Canadiens didn't want to look at the goalie market, but I wonder if yesterday's game (against the Sharks) hasn't changed everything. — Pierre LeBrun

The Canadiens didn't want to call up Jacob Fowler in December, and it's very likely that the original plan was not to fire Éric Raymond. But the shock treatment may not have worked to the Canadiens' liking…

It should be noted, however, that Jordan Binnington could be a more logical option for the Habs, as he is not a rental player.

– Nice contract for the Sharks player. Kiefer Sherwood will earn nearly $30 million.

As just mentioned on @FAN590 Believe this will be a five-year deal, just under a $6M AAV when completed https://t.co/6uJpi9Kc1R — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 4, 2026

– Tyler Myers has chosen to go to Texas.

Details: Tyler Myers to Dallas for a 2nd Rd pick in '27 and a 4th RD pick in '29.

Plus Vancouver is retaining 50 percent on the remainder of Myers' contract, which makes him a $1.5 million player this year and next. https://t.co/8nR6S37U4f — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2026

Good news for the Rocket, who will be able to count on Laurent Dauphin's return to action against the Syracuse Crunch! pic.twitter.com/rZ57jVA155 — RDS (@RDSca) March 4, 2026

John Schneider shared an anecdote that illustrates how much he trusts MadMax. https://t.co/mgJa2iCGXm — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 4, 2026

Maple Leafs D Chris Tanev underwent successful core muscle surgery today in New York City. He is expected to fully participate in training in September. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 4, 2026

– When will he return to play?