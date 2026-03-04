RUMOR: The Sabres are unwilling to pay the price for Robert Thomas.

Right now, the St. Louis Blues are asking for a high price in return for Robert Thomas' services.

It's important to understand that the St. Louis management knows they have a great player on their hands. And since his contract is valid until 2031, there's no rush.

They can therefore start negotiations at a high price.

We know that the Canadiens' offer would be something like: Kaiden Guhle, Michael Hage, a first-round pick, and another big piece. That's a very high price to pay.

And right now, that's too much for the Habs.

But it's important to note that Kent Hughes is clearly not the only executive who thinks the Blues are asking for too much. After all, according to rumors, the Sabres are in the same boat as the Canadiens.

Darren Dreger reports that the Sabres, who seem to be in the driver's seat right now (at least publicly), also think the price is too high.

Update: It's believed St Louis/Buffalo went the distance on Thomas trade talks. Sounds like the Sabres aren't willing to part with the necessary pieces. (Prospects, Player, 1st). Still teams nibbling, but the Blues are firm in what the return needs to be for the young center. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 4, 2026

Owen Power, Konsta Helenius, Jack Quinn, and a first-round pick are rumored to be on the table. That's quite a price to pay.

Does that mean nothing will happen between the Sabres and Blues between now and Friday? You've been following hockey for too long to think that, my friends.

The Blues' price may drop. The Sabres may cave. A lot can happen.

And as long as the two clubs continue to talk (they are talking specifically about bringing a right-handed defenseman to Buffalo), the Thomas issue will remain up in the air.