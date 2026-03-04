Rumor corner: Nazem Kadri… to Tampa Bay?

Nazem Kadri is an interesting player for teams looking to improve their top six ahead of the National Hockey League trade deadline.

And there is interest in the player himself in Calgary.

From the bunch? Darren Dreger mentioned on TSN that Tampa Bay is one to watch in this situation. And that's intriguing…

Darren Dreger: I heard Tampa Bay could be kicking tires on Nazem Kadri – First Up (3/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 4, 2026

The Lightning are a club that isn't afraid to make a big move on the market. We know this because the team has made big trades in the past at the trade deadline.

That said, for that to happen, Julien BriseBois needs to find a way to free up some cap space.

The Lightning currently have $2.2 million in cap space, and Kadri is earning $7 million (through the end of the 2028-29 season). Tampa Bay needs to make room for him, and that could be done by trading forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, who has a cap hit of $5.4 million on Tampa Bay's payroll.

This is a story to follow. But if the Lightning are able to make a move like this, it could hurt several teams (including the Canadiens) between now and the end of the season… because Tampa Bay already has a really talented lineup.

Keep an eye on Simon Nemec

Simon Nemec has enormous potential.

The second overall pick in 2022 is starting to establish himself as a regular defenseman in the National Hockey League… but in New Jersey, they want to take the next step.

And for that to happen, the Devils could use Nemec as a bargaining chip to acquire another talented forward.

He's a player to watch on the market right now.

Going to be interesting to see what happens on the Simon Nemec front. Devils are taking calls on the second overall pick from '22. No shortage of teams checking in. New Jersey happy to keep him, but if there's a deal that upgrades their forwards in a real way, they're going to… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2026

Pierre LeBrun mentions in his tweet that several teams have called the Devils… and that's not surprising.

After all, we're talking about a very good 22-year-old defenseman who shoots right.

We know that players like him are few and far between in the NHL because he's young and has great potential… and that's what could help the Devils make a big trade.

News from… Kent Johnson

Kent Johnson is not having a great season.

The offensive-minded forward has only six goals and 12 assists (57 games) since the start of the season and is disappointing because more was expected of him with the Blue Jackets.

But the plan is not to trade him, that said. Other clubs have called, but Columbus is not interested in sending him elsewhere according to Pierre LeBrun:

Pierre LeBrun: Teams have called on Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson; the answer from the Blue Jackets has been that they're not interested in moving him – The Athletic (3/3) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 4, 2026

I tend to believe that makes sense.

The kid is 23 years old and he was so good in the 24-25 season with his 57 points in 68 games. Maybe he just had a rough season in 25-26… and we know he's got talent coming out of both ears.

The Jackets aren't ready to move on, and we can believe that's no surprise.

In brief

Things are about to get interesting.

This could be a big sellout in Toronto!

— He's playing really well.

