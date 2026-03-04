Patrik Laine: the name of the Kraken enters the discussion

Will Patrik Laine still be with the Canadiens after the trade deadline?

We know the Canadiens want to trade him… and I have a feeling that the rumors that the Habs “are comfortable keeping him if necessary” are just a way to give Kent Hughes leverage.

I honestly don't see how the scorer can stay.

Of course, as you know, the Los Angeles Kings' name refuses to die in the rumour mill. But now another name has popped up in the Laine case: the Kraken.

David Pagnotta, in an article, said this:

“There were discussions suggesting that Seattle was in the mix, but I don't feel that the Kraken will be a major player in this matter.” – David Pagnotta

ICYMI: Barring a major shift, an extension is not expected this week bw the #Sabrehood & Alex Tuch, however it's considered highly unlikely they move him. #SJSharks keep looking for D, #TusksUp eyeing centers, #Preds not done, #LGRW fishing, and lots more https://t.co/0GMzIewGKi — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 4, 2026

The fact remains that Pagnotta still took the time to mention the Kraken in the article. So he must believe in them a little bit, right?

The Seattle team, which did everything it could to sign Artemi Panarin, wants offensive reinforcement. And right now, the club (which is ahead of L.A. in the standings) is on track to make the playoffs.

Remember that Patrik Laine has the right to say no to 10 teams under his partial no-trade clause. Is the Kraken on his list?

That said, things are going so badly for him in Montreal that if a club wants to play him, he might as well say yes, between you and me. Right?

Note that the Kraken has the 12th-best power play in the NHL (22% success rate), but ranks 25th in the NHL in goals scored this season with 170.

Remember that Laine has an $8.7 million cap hit, but the Habs can retain some of his salary. The Kraken have $6.3 million in cap space as of today.

