MacKenzie Weegar: The Mammoth and the Flames are close to a deal

After Colton Parayko's (which is not yet official), another major trade is about to be finalized in the National Hockey League. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Mammoth will acquire defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames. Weegar must agree to the trade before it can be finalized.

Another big right-handed defenseman is about to change addresses, so…

Also today: hearing Utah and Calgary are closing in on a MacKenzie Weegar deal that awaits his approval. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 4, 2026

MacKenzie Weegar is a big guy. He can play physically, he can produce offensively when needed… and he has defensive qualities in his game as well.

The Mammoth wanted to add a responsible defenseman to the ice who can be good on all 200 feet of the rink. And Weegar is exactly what he can bring to an NHL lineup…

Remember that the Mammoth acquired Mikhail Sergachev in the summer of 2024.

Bill Armstrong is building quite a defense in Utah… and it's really starting to look like a club that can make some noise in the Western Conference. The club has a strong blue line, after all:

Utah Mammoth defensive core with Mackenzie Weegar: Sergachev-Weegar

Schmidt-Durzi

Cole-Marino Utah is set up to be a perennial playoff team for the rest of the decade. pic.twitter.com/NYCwWpoWKA — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) March 4, 2026

Things really kicked off in the National Hockey League this morning with the Tyler Myers trade. Myers, Parayko, Weegar… We already told you that big right-handed defensemen are coveted all over the Bettman circuit, right? Well, here's the proof. But with all the players who have changed addresses (or are about to be traded), it's fair to wonder what it will look like on Friday, the (real) trade deadline.

To be continued…

Overtime

MacKenzie Weegar is 32 years old and under contract ($6.25 million per year) until the summer of 2031.

But for the Mammoth, this is an interesting move because the club had a significant hole on the right side of its defense. The addition of Weegar should really help in that regard…