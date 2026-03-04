LCF bound for this young Quebecer

Zachary Houde is knocking on the door of the CFL, and for the Quebec receiver, the goal has long been clear: to reach professional football.

Originally from Saguenay, the athlete continues his ascent toward the Canadian Football League, determined to turn a childhood dream into reality.

After a journey marked by perseverance, Houde has carved out an enviable place among the prospects to watch. His invitation to an evaluation camp represents a decisive step. This type of event allows college players to demonstrate their physical abilities, game intelligence, and ability to perform under pressure in front of professional recruiters.

The athlete makes no secret of his ambitions. For him, knocking on the CFL's door is not just a figure of speech: it is the culmination of years of effort, training, and sacrifice.

However, Zachary Houde's path has not been without obstacles. A serious injury in high school could have slowed his development. Instead, it strengthened his determination. He bounced back at the college level before continuing his university career with the St. Francis Xavier X-Men, where he distinguished himself as an explosive and consistent receiver.

His performances caught the attention of Canadian Football League scouts. Fast, disciplined, and capable of gaining yards after the catch, Houde possesses the qualities sought after in a modern receiver.

If Zachary Houde is knocking on the CFL's door, the next step will be to convince an organization that he can contribute immediately. Evaluation camp is often a springboard to the draft or an invitation to a main camp.

Beyond the statistics, it is his attitude that impresses. Calm, confident, and clear-headed in the face of challenges, Houde approaches this opportunity with maturity. He understands that the transition to the professional level requires consistency and quick adaptation.

For Quebec football, seeing Zachary Houde knocking on the CFL's door is also an inspiring symbol. His journey shows that with determination and hard work, it is possible to climb the ladder to the Canadian elite.

The next few weeks will be decisive. But one thing is certain: the ultimate goal is within reach.

