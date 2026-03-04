It’s over for Stefon Diggs with the Patriots

Stefon Diggs' adventure with the New England Patriots was as intense as it was brief.

According to information from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the reigning AFC champions have officially informed the star receiver that he will be released next week.

Arriving with great fanfare during the 2025 offseason with a three-year contract valued at $63.5 million, the 32-year-old veteran will have played only one season under Jerod Mayo. Statistically, however, Diggs delivered a respectable performance, playing in all 17 regular-season games. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. However, his contribution in the playoffs was more modest, with only 100 yards in four games.

This outcome marks a turning point for the four-time Pro Bowl selection. After notable stints with the Vikings, Bills, and Texans, Diggs sees his impressive career total of 11,504 yards overshadowed by major off-field issues.

Legal troubles weigh heavily on Diggs' future Although his performance on the field remains respectable for a player of his age, it is the legal aspect that seems to have sealed his fate in Foxboro. Last week, the receiver pleaded not guilty to serious criminal charges, including strangulation, following an alleged altercation with his personal chef.

In an organization like the Patriots, where brand image and discipline are paramount, these criminal charges became impossible to ignore. At 32, Stefon Diggs now finds himself a free agent in a climate of total uncertainty. While his raw talent could still be of interest to a team looking for depth, the outcome of his legal proceedings will dictate whether or not he will be able to step onto an NFL field again in 2026.

