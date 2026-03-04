Huge trade between the Chiefs and the Rams

In a strategic move that shook the NFL on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs officially traded their star cornerback, Trent McDuffie, to the Cleveland Browns. Trent McDuffie, to the Los Angeles Rams.

The information, first reported by the renowned Ian Rapoport, confirms that the Missouri staff has chosen to capitalize on the exceptional market value of its young defender.

In return for McDuffie, the Chiefs are getting massive rebuilding capital. The package includes a first-round pick (29th overall), a fifth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick in the April 23, 2026, draft. Added to that is a third-round pick in the 2027 draft. Thanks to this trade, Kansas City now has two picks in the first round this year, including their own selection at No. 9.

At just 25 years old, Trent McDuffie leaves Kansas City with an already impressive resume, including two Super Bowl rings and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023. A native of California, the defensive back returns to his home state after a solid 2025 season with 63 tackles and one interception.

A new record contract in sight under the Los Angeles sun

For the Rams, this acquisition is not just a defensive reinforcement: it's a long-term investment. Although McDuffie is set to earn $13.6 million in 2026 for his fifth year of the contract, rumors suggest that the Los Angeles front office is already preparing a historic extension offer.

This deal would make him one of the highest-paid players at his position, solidifying the California secondary for years to come. For the Chiefs, this sacrifice frees up space under the salary cap while injecting new blood via the draft, a formula proven by general manager Brett Veach to keep the dynasty competitive.

