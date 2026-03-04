Geoffrey Cantin-Arku will take on a new role with the Alouettes

The new version of Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is taking shape both on and off the field.

At 27, the linebacker for the Montreal Alouettes is starting the 2026 season with a new contract, an expanded role, and a clear desire to establish himself as a defensive pillar… and a unifying figure in Quebec.

In Lévis, where it all began, Cantin-Arku launched the second edition of his GCA Academy at Honco Stadium. More than just a camp, the initiative is intended to be a quality learning environment. There are fewer participants this year, but more time is given to each one. “Building trust,” he insists, surrounded by teammates and players from the Canadian Football League and the RSEQ. Among them, Davis Alexander, Pier-Olivier Lestage, and Tyson Philpot offered technical advice and encouragement.

On December 11, Cantin-Arku signed a two-year extension with the Alouettes. This is a significant vote of confidence that redefines the defensive hierarchy. With the departure of Darnell Sankey, the former University of Memphis player is now the heart of the unit.

His style differs from that of his predecessor. Where Sankey struck with power, Cantin-Arku relies on versatility: pressure on the quarterback, aerial coverage, and the ability to stop the run. This hybrid identity could transform Montreal's defensive face.

Determined to maximize his potential, he recently participated in an intensive training camp in Dubai, even incorporating mixed martial arts into his preparation. The goal: to improve his hand and foot speed while cultivating humility.

The retirement of Marc-Antoine Dequoy leaves a void in the locker room, but also in the community. Cantin-Arku wants to take up this role as standard-bearer. He wants to be present, accessible, and authentic, without trying to change to please others. On the field, he also intends to assert himself as a leader from the first day of camp. He wants to emphasize turnover recovery, an aspect he considers crucial to winning games.

While waiting for the official return to Alouettes camp, Cantin-Arku continues to invest his energy in the young people of his region. About 100 athletes have already benefited from his expertise this summer. For him, this is where the new version of Geoffrey Cantin-Arku really begins.

