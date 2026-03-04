Colton Parayko to Buffalo: It’s about to happen

Things are heating up!

Rumors involving the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres have been circulating in recent hours. And clearly, the situation has progressed, as the Sabres are reportedly on the verge of acquiring defenseman Colton Parayko.

We don't know the full details of the trade yet, but we do know that it's likely to be quite significant.

It's believed Parayko to Buffalo is going to happen. Things are being finalized. Player needs to approve, etc. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 4, 2026

More details to come…