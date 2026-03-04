Another Quebec native announces his retirement from the CFL

The Canadian football world today mourns the loss of an exceptional local athlete.

On Wednesday, via social media, running back Sean Thomas Erlington officially announced his retirement from competition after an eight-season career in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Thomas Erlington's career is a true lesson in perseverance. Drafted in the eighth round (66th overall) by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2017, few observers would have bet on such longevity. However, the Montreal native has made his mark thanks to his versatility and impeccable work ethic. He spent his first six seasons in Ontario before coming full circle with the Montreal Alouettes during his last two professional seasons.>the loop with the Montreal Alouettes during his last two professional seasons.

In total, the athlete racked up 1,769 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns on 318 carries, establishing himself as a constant threat both on the ground and in the air.

A legacy marked by success with the Carabins

Before shining in the pros, Sean Thomas Erlington forged his legend playing for the Carabins of the University of Montreal. Between 2013 and 2016, he was one of the pillars of the offense led by then-head coach Danny Maciocia. The highlight of his college career was undoubtedly the historic victory in the 2014 Vanier Cup, a pivotal moment that propelled his career to the heights of the CFL.

With the 2026 CFL season fast approaching, the departure of a national player of this caliber leaves a void in the Alouettes' locker room, but his impact on the development of Quebec running backs will remain indelible.

