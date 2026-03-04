A.J. Greer or Brandon Duhaime: “I could see the CH getting one.”

What will Kent Hughes do before the trade deadline? That's pretty much the question on everyone's lips in town right now.

We know that this year, unlike in previous years, Hughes is in a position to be a buyer. It remains to be seen how aggressively he will pursue this, but it's safe to assume that he will want to try to improve his team.

And for the past few months, there has been a lot of talk about the club adding some grit. Guys like Blake Coleman and Kiefer Sherwood, for example, have been on the club's radar. But now, according to Kevin Weekes, Brandon Duhaime (Capitals) and A.J. Greer (Panthers) are also guys to watch who could be on the move by Friday.

And Jimmy Murphy mentioned that he “could see the Canadiens getting one of them.”

I could see the #GoHabsGo adding one of them.

In fact, both guys fit the profile of the “sandpaper” type that seems to be in demand in the city. So it's not a huge surprise to see the CH mentioned in connection with these two guys.

But on the other hand, one might wonder if there's really room for them in the city. After all, there's already a significant surplus of forwards in Montreal. There are already 14 healthy ones, plus Patrik Laine.

Of course, it's possible that injuries could end up ravaging the club, in which case having depth wouldn't be a bad thing. But right now, even if Greer and Duhaime would bring an element of grit to the Habs, the question is who would be pushed aside to make room for them.

Would Zachary Bolduc join Alexandre Texier and Joe Veleno in the stands in such a scenario? And more importantly, would that really help the club?

Right now, the CH has a big headache on offense. And if Kent Hughes wants to add another forward, he may have to think about cleaning house… and not just by trading Patrik Laine.

To be continued, then.

