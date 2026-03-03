Top 5: Rangers erase four-goal deficit but lose in overtime

For the second consecutive day, the NHL had six games on its schedule.

Here are the results and highlights from Monday's action.

A six-game Monday has concluded with the @Avalanche as the first team to reach 40 wins this season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/45K0LieIMV — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 3, 2026

1. Rangers erase four-goal deficit but lose in overtime

In New York, the Blue Jackets visited the worst team in the East, the Rangers.

And early in the game, it was clear why the Rangers were at the bottom of the standings.

With Columbus leading 4-0, it looked like the game was over. But think again: New York came back from behind, tied the game, and even forced overtime.

Two goals in 24 seconds gave the Blue Shirts something to believe in.

The Rangers score two goals in 24 seconds and are right back in it ὀ pic.twitter.com/trMwSZqeGe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

Then, at the end of the game, Gabriel Perreault forced overtime.

THE RANGERS RALLY FOUR IN A ROW TO TIE THE GAME pic.twitter.com/SxKWbsARn1 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 3, 2026

But in overtime, Kirill Marchenko hurt the opponents by scoring the winning goal.

Columbus had a close call.

Fun while it lasted for the Rangers… down 4-0 to start the third, lose 5-4 in OT pic.twitter.com/JnCYNO3t1R — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 3, 2026

2. Fourth consecutive loss for Toronto

Nothing is going right for Toronto.p>

Last night, the Leafs had a chance to end their three-game losing streak, but they lost in a shootout.

William Nylander had tied the game late in the third period.

NYLANDER TIES IT WITH A ROCKET pic.twitter.com/D7XM6LbqQV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

Shortly before that, Noah Cates had given the visitors the lead.

Noah Cates gives the Flyers a late lead ὀ pic.twitter.com/rpQ0S7dC9z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

In the shootout, Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov showed off their skills.

Matvei Michkov with a slick deke in the shootout pic.twitter.com/fTw2eKkSqL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

Trevor Zegras is so automatic in the shootout… Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/1rAq6FdxEU — NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2026

With the trade deadline just a few days away, the question is whether Craig Berube's team will sell.

They are seven points away from the playoffs.

3. Three players made their rookie debut with the Kings

With all the injuries on the Los Angeles Kings, other players have to step up.

Last night, LA had three rookies playing in their first game in the league. They took their traditional lap around the ice.

A rare TRIPLE rookie lap for the Kings pic.twitter.com/P4nU8uuOSn — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 3, 2026

One of these players is named Angus Booth (what a name!).

He scored a goal.

FIRST NHL GAME AND FIRST NHL GOAL FOR ANGUS BOOTH pic.twitter.com/8fQEP22UBU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 3, 2026

Earlier, the commentator begged the Kings to shoot for the net.

Brandt Clarke understood.

“I want to see a shot mentality within the first five seconds.” Brandt Clarke understood the assignment

pic.twitter.com/8vMtUbyLr0 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 3, 2026

However, it was the Avalanche who came out on top.

They are the first team to reach 40 wins this season.

40 WINS FOR THE AVALANCHE!! pic.twitter.com/1JWCh3E6LC — NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2026

As for Los Angeles, the club has a record of 1-5-1 in its last seven games.

It is starting to tumble down the rankings.

4. Stars crush Canucks

The Stars faced the Canucks, the worst team in the NHL, last night.

And of course, they crushed them. Final score: 6-1.

This is Dallas' ninth consecutive victory. The longest streak in franchise history.

NINE STRAIGHT With a win over the Canucks, the Stars set a franchise record with their ninth consecutive victory pic.twitter.com/jFlVoBhfRm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

Jason Robertson scored two goals to reach the 70-point mark for the season.

Patrick Kane is the only other active American with as many consecutive 70-point seasons.

Jason Robertson factored on two of six @DallasStars goals tonight and recorded his fifth-straight 70-point season. The only other active U.S.-born player with as many consecutive campaigns is Patrick Kane (5 from 2015-16 to 2019-20).#NHLStats: https://t.co/oF3XklUCDy pic.twitter.com/OHtoTBbpyA — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 3, 2026

The visitors completely dominated.

Watch Sam Steel's play for teammate Matt Duchene here.

SAM STEEL WITH A FILTHY NO-LOOK PASS TO MATT DUCHENE WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/y4elUMb3u6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 3, 2026

Despite his prowess, Nikita Tolopilo couldn't do it all on his own.

WHAT A SAVE BY NIKITA TOLOPILO pic.twitter.com/yWqujuZrpv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

5. Two big points for the Kraken

The Kraken are playing good hockey this season.

Yesterday, with a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, they finally managed to reach the top three in the Pacific Division.

Kaapo Kakko scored the first goal for his team.

What a shot!

What a shot by Kaapo Kakko pic.twitter.com/jWkUZKTGkJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

Then Ben Meyers doubled his team's lead.

KRAKEN GOAL, B B B B BEN MEYERS! Meyers goes to the net and cleans up the loose puck around the crease.@Canes 0 – 2 @SeattleKraken

11:12 left in P2 #SeaKraken #SeattleKraken pic.twitter.com/O7o3qu1OCu — Circling Seattle Sports (@CirclingSports) March 3, 2026

Carolina may have narrowed the gap late in the second period, but it was too little, too late.

Joey D'Accord was sensational, stopping 35 of the 36 shots he faced. He was named the game's first star.

