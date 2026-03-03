Top 5: Rangers erase four-goal deficit but lose in overtime

Raphael Simard
For the second consecutive day, the NHL had six games on its schedule.

Here are the results and highlights from Monday's action.

1. Rangers erase four-goal deficit but lose in overtime

In New York, the Blue Jackets visited the worst team in the East, the Rangers.

And early in the game, it was clear why the Rangers were at the bottom of the standings.

With Columbus leading 4-0, it looked like the game was over. But think again: New York came back from behind, tied the game, and even forced overtime.

Two goals in 24 seconds gave the Blue Shirts something to believe in.

Then, at the end of the game, Gabriel Perreault forced overtime.

But in overtime, Kirill Marchenko hurt the opponents by scoring the winning goal.

Columbus had a close call.

2. Fourth consecutive loss for Toronto

Nothing is going right for Toronto.p>

Last night, the Leafs had a chance to end their three-game losing streak, but they lost in a shootout.

William Nylander had tied the game late in the third period.

Shortly before that, Noah Cates had given the visitors the lead.

In the shootout, Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov showed off their skills.

With the trade deadline just a few days away, the question is whether Craig Berube's team will sell.

They are seven points away from the playoffs.

3. Three players made their rookie debut with the Kings

With all the injuries on the Los Angeles Kings, other players have to step up.

Last night, LA had three rookies playing in their first game in the league. They took their traditional lap around the ice.

One of these players is named Angus Booth (what a name!).

He scored a goal.

Earlier, the commentator begged the Kings to shoot for the net.

Brandt Clarke understood.

However, it was the Avalanche who came out on top.

They are the first team to reach 40 wins this season.

As for Los Angeles, the club has a record of 1-5-1 in its last seven games.

It is starting to tumble down the rankings.

4. Stars crush Canucks

The Stars faced the Canucks, the worst team in the NHL, last night.

And of course, they crushed them. Final score: 6-1.

This is Dallas' ninth consecutive victory. The longest streak in franchise history.

Jason Robertson scored two goals to reach the 70-point mark for the season.

Patrick Kane is the only other active American with as many consecutive 70-point seasons.

The visitors completely dominated.

Watch Sam Steel's play for teammate Matt Duchene here.

Despite his prowess, Nikita Tolopilo couldn't do it all on his own.

5. Two big points for the Kraken

The Kraken are playing good hockey this season.

Yesterday, with a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, they finally managed to reach the top three in the Pacific Division.

Kaapo Kakko scored the first goal for his team.

What a shot!

Then Ben Meyers doubled his team's lead.

Carolina may have narrowed the gap late in the second period, but it was too little, too late.

Joey D'Accord was sensational, stopping 35 of the 36 shots he faced. He was named the game's first star.


Overtime

– Question of improving his value ahead of the trade deadline.

— Top scorers from yesterday.

– 22 teams in action tonight.

