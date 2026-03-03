Tom Brady publicly tears into Logan Paul

Tom Brady doesn't hold back when it comes to Logan Paul.

The former NFL star quarterback had some particularly blunt words for the content creator and WWE wrestler during a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast. The exchange, which focused on a potential flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia, quickly took a competitive—and personal—turn.

At the heart of the discussion, Logan Paul confidently asserted that he was at the “highest level” athletically. This statement prompted a response from Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion and iconic figure in the NFL. Brady replied by downplaying the comparison between professional wrestling and high-level football, emphasizing the difference between entertainment and actual competition.

During the conversation, Paul highlighted his athletic background, recalling his high school statistics, including more than 1,200 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior year. Brady, true to his competitive style, responded with skepticism, challenging him to prove that he could still perform against elite opponents. Brady's most virulent comments quickly circulated online, fueling the debate on social media. Some see it as a simple verbal joust between two strong personalities, while others believe that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player deliberately sought to belittle his interlocutor.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Tampa Bay Buccaneers deliberately sought to belittle his interlocutor.

However, these comments must be put into context: the tone of the podcast Impaulsive, hosted by Logan Paul, is often provocative and entertainment-focused. Heated exchanges are part of the dynamic that the show seeks to create.

Ultimately, this verbal confrontation illustrates the contrast between two worlds: that of professional football, where Brady has built one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport, and that of sports entertainment, where Logan Paul has carved out an important media presence. It remains to be seen whether this friendly rivalry will actually lead to a duel on the field… or whether it will remain just another viral moment in the world of sports podcasts.

