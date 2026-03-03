The Wild send a second-round pick for Michael McCarron

Raphael Simard
Credit: Capture d'écran | NHL.com

Breaking news: Michael McCarron has been traded to the Minnesota Wild.

In return, the Preds receive a second-round pick. You read that right. Nashville announced a few minutes before the trade was announced that he would miss tonight's game.

Remember that a few months ago, Kent Hughes paid the same price for Phillip Danault.

Between the Quebec native and the former CH player, I'll take Danault 24/7. But hey, the Wild are in a fierce division with the Stars and the Avalanche, among others, and with the Quinn Hughes trade a few months ago, it's understandable why the club is going all in.

McCarron is not a bad player, far from it. He is a good fourth-line player who brings toughness and intensity. He's not the type to score 70 points a year, but in the playoffs, teams need guys like him.

This season, in 59 games, he has 12 points, including five goals. He has been with the Preds since 2020-2021 and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign. He has a salary cap hit of $900,000 for the remainder of the season.
The dream of having him in Montreal lasted only a few seconds…

Nashville has several important pieces to offer if a fire sale is the chosen option. Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos could be two interesting targets. But then again, will the club want to part with all its guys when it's four points away from a playoff spot?


In brief

