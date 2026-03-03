The Jets have just used the franchise tag.

It's official: the New York Jets have decided to use their franchise tag on their offensive lineman, Breece Hall.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, confirms the organization's desire to protect its most productive asset before the free agent market opens.

This is a non-exclusive tag worth $14.293 million for the 2026 season. Although Hall is allowed to negotiate with other NFL teams, the Jets retain a right of first refusal. If a team were to reach an agreement with him and New York refused to match the offer, the compensation would be colossal: two first-round picks. A statistical pillar awaiting a long-term contract

General manager Darren Mougey made no secret of his intentions at the recent Scouting Combine. The goal remains to sign a multi-year deal with the Iowa State product. “Ideally, we'll find a way to reach an agreement to keep Breece long term,” he said. However, after two weeks of unsuccessful discussions, the “tag” now serves as a temporary shield.

Both parties now have until July 15, 2026 to agree on a contract extension. If no agreement is reached by then, Hall will have to play the season under this one-year guaranteed contract. For the Jets, this decision is historic: it's the first time since 2021, with Marcus Maye, that they've used this contractual leverage. On the field, Hall's importance is undeniable. Despite the team's disappointing 3-14 record in 2025, he shone with a career-high 1,065 rushing yards. A true hybrid threat, he has already racked up 5,040 total yards in four seasons, establishing himself as the lone bright spot on a New York offense in search of stability.

