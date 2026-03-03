The Blues are reportedly asking for Kaiden Guhle in exchange for Robert Thomas.

As time goes by, it becomes increasingly clear that Robert Thomas is likely to be THE big name traded at the deadline.

Will the Canadiens, who are clearly interested in the deal, be able to convince the Blues (who are asking for the moon) to send Thomas to Quebec for the rest of his career?

Only time will tell.

Thomas, who is signed until 2031 at $8.125 million per year, would be a true second-line center. He has racked up multiple 80-point seasons and would help the Habs at center.

Eric Engels said it well: I don't know if the Habs have anyone in their system who will ever be as good as Thomas.'s pretty much what my colleague Félix Forget said yesterday in an article on the subject.

.@EricEngels: “I can't think of anybody else like him that's become available at the trade deadline, and I don't know if the Canadiens have anybody in their system… that will be better than Robert Thomas.” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/pSfoRrUnaH — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 3, 2026

Next, we need to find the Canadiens' comfort zone. Would it make sense to give up Oliver Kapanen in a potential trade for Thomas? Is the club willing to give up Michael Hage?

Would they rather keep the Canadian center or Alexander Zharovsky at this point?

In reality, it's quite difficult to know exactly what the Blues will ask of the CH – and other teams hoping to get Thomas out of St. Louis.

It should be noted that on the Sur le Marché podcast, Marco D'Amico said that the Blues would ask for Kaiden Guhle, Michael Hage, a first-round pick AND another big piece.

A cookie with that?

It's understandable that the Blues are being greedy, of course. But at that price, as Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports, the Canadiens will pass. Guhle may be prone to injury, but trading him without reinforcements on the blue line…

You can throw that possibility in the trash: it's not going to happen. There's no way the Canadiens are going to trade Kaiden Guhle for Robert Thomas. – Renaud Lavoie

The Canadiens are not looking to weaken their blue line, and they like Guhle. And since the Blues are asking for three other good players, the Canadiens may wait to see prices drop before seriously considering a move.

Especially since Hage is well-liked in Montreal.

“If Hage can be a second-line center with the talent he has, I understand why some members of the Canadiens organization see him as untouchable!” -Marco D'Amico The new episode of Processus is available https://t.co/BNglYgQOnz pic.twitter.com/Y0ttHxKrRw — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) March 3, 2026

