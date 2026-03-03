The Blues are ready to part ways with Jordan Binnington (who has been linked to the CH).

If the CH has a weak spot this season, it's in front of the net. The goalies aren't playing up to par, and let's just say they're not as hot as they were last year.

Will Kent Hughes turn to the trade market to solve his problem?

In any case, many believe the club is actively searching for a goalie.

Montreal or Vegas could be looking to swing big for a goalie. Vegas always swings big. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 4, 2026

We know that the names of Sergei Bobrovsky, who was the only one to show up for the Panthers tonight, and Jordan Binnington have been linked to the Canadiens at some point.

In fact, St. Louis is ready to part ways with Canadian goalie Binnington. A 16-team no-trade list is in play, but it feels like a move is a foregone conclusion at this stage with where @StLouisBlues is headed in the near term.

— Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) March 3, 2026

The problem: the goalie has a no-trade clause involving 16 teams. Would he agree to be traded to Montreal? The 2019 Stanley Cup winner, who brought home the silver medal for his country at the most recent Olympics, has had some great moments at the Bell Centre over the past year, particularly at the Four Nations Tournament. The club is competitive and ready to go far in the playoffs… Why would he say no?

Binnington is still under contract for another season after this one. He earns $6 million annually. He won't come cheap, though. And once again, for the thousandth time this week: Kent Hughes is not going to deviate from his plan and overpay for a goalie who does not represent the future of the team in net.

Tonight, Blues scouts will have a front-row seat to potentially observe future players for the team. They will be in San Jose for the Sharks-Canadiens game.

Last #SJSharks home game before the trade deadline. Teams with scouts in attendance are: STL and VAN. FWIW STL is here on Friday night. — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) March 4, 2026

In addition to the goalie, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou were once linked to the CH.

The two GMs, Hughes and Doug Armstrong, have danced together in the past. #BolducMailloux

That would be pretty amazing.ὀhttps://t.co/RaUy6WGW9t — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 4, 2026

Sounds like #GoBolts have been circling around #Smashville‘s Cole Smith in trade talks. Smith was removed from tonight's game after a three-second shift — and the pending unrestricted free agent winger is awaiting word on a potential trade destination. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 4, 2026

