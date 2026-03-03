Surprise retirement at age 27 with the Bears

The Jets place the franchise tag on Breece Hall, a major decision that confirms the running back's importance in the organization's plans for the 2026 season.

According to information reported by ESPN, the New York Jets have used the non-exclusive franchise tag to retain the services of their star player while continuing discussions for a long-term deal with Breece Hall.

This franchise tag, valued at approximately $14.3 million for one season, guarantees Hall's presence in New York for next year, unless another team submits an offer that the Jets decide not to match. In such a scenario, the team would receive two first-round picks in compensation — an unlikely outcome given the high value demanded.

The decision is not surprising when you consider Hall's progress since entering the league. A second-round pick in 2022, he quickly established himself as one of the NFL's most explosive running backs. Last season, he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, confirming his status as an offensive pillar despite the overall inconsistency of the New York offense.

The organization clearly wants to avoid losing an impact player without compensation, while keeping the door open for a long-term contract extension. Both sides now have until mid-July to reach a lasting agreement.

This strategy also reflects a reality of the current market: teams are reluctant to give massive contracts to running backs, even the most productive ones. The franchise tag is therefore a compromise, allowing them to evaluate another full season before making a multi-year financial commitment.

For the Jets, the priority remains clear: to build a stable and competitive offense. Keeping Hall fits squarely within that vision. It remains to be seen whether this temporary agreement will lead to a long-term deal or whether the issue will become a hot topic again in a year's time.

