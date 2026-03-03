Robert Thomas: Pierre LeBrun doesn’t believe the CH is a serious contender

The Robert Thomas case has taken on greater significance today.

We know that the Buffalo Sabres are a major player and that they are currently leading the race. But the price is not insignificant. That is why Pierre LeBrun believes that the CH is not a serious contender.'s what he said in the most recent Insider Trading.

INSIDER TRADING…

– Blues/Sabres engaged in Robert Thomas talks; price doesn't make sense for Habs

– Oilers seeking 3rd line center

– ‘Buyers market' forcing teams to stay patient

– Interest in Conor Garland

– Asking price for Rasmus Ristolainen

WATCH: https://t.co/yabzZbmp1o pic.twitter.com/sMhvFU4BWv

— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 3, 2026

Yes, the CH has inquired, but Kent Hughes is not prepared to meet the Blues' demands, which start with Michael Hage, David Reinbacher, Kaiden Guhle, and potentially more.

And with good reason: Hughes is not going to deviate from his plan to be good in the long term. And as LeBrun said: the team's window of opportunity has just opened.

A club like the Sabres, who have been rebuilding for 1000 years and have several picks and prospects to give up, makes more sense. If Buffalo were to get their hands on the Blues' center, the division would become even more fierce.

It already is.

The Sabres are a potential first-round opponent for the Habs.

Despite LeBrun's comments, David Pagnotta believes Montreal is still in the running. The Red Wings, Islanders, Mammoth, and Hurricanes are other potential candidates. We'll have an answer by Friday.

Overtime

– Lane Hutson and the Habs are aiming for nothing less than the Cup.

Lane Hutson today on this Habs squad: “We have a young group that's confident in what we're doing and building. But we all bring different things and it's been fun…We all share that common goal of competing and trying to win a Stanley Cup.” pic.twitter.com/ABg2XuwBtH — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 4, 2026

— To be continued.

Cole Smith only played for 3 seconds (to ensure that this game counts as a game played), and it will be interesting to see if he plays again. If he doesn't play again, it's an indication that he will suffer the same fate as Micheal McCarron, who was traded (Wild). — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 4, 2026

— He's funny.

Paul Maurice is NOT happy with his team right now 10 minutes in and even floated the idea of putting Bobrovsky out there as a skater pic.twitter.com/2qLQPFEOVy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 4, 2026

— 5-3 Montreal.