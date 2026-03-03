Robert Thomas: One executive believes the price will fall and that it will be traded.

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Robert Thomas: One executive believes the price will fall and that it will be traded.
Credit: Capture d'écran/YouTube

Robert Thomas is going to be the talk of the town for the next three days. Will the Blues trade him right away? After all, there's no rush… and if the American team doesn't get the price they want, they can simply wait.

An NHL executive told Pierre LeBrun that he feels Doug Armstrong simply wants to test the market for his center so he can trade him this summer. The source mentioned this in a column on RDS.

But does that necessarily mean that the executive in question will be right? Not necessarily. After all, another executive clearly thinks the opposite.

According to him, the center will be traded and prices will fall.

In reality, it will be difficult to predict the outcome. Several teams, including the Canadiens, will be worth watching… even if there's no need to hold your breath in Montreal. Pierre LeBrun mentioned that the Utah Mammoth should be kept an eye on in this regard. The Mammoth is worth watching in several areas. Since the club has a real owner and a secure future, it is able to act like an NHL organization. Well, well!

The Maple Leafs are also worth watching. But I'm a lot less convinced about that, let's just say.


In a nutshell

– Oh yeah?

– Will he be traded?

— Yes, it could be a game-changer.

— Cale Makar's future changes a lot of things in Denver.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!