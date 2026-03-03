Robert Thomas in Buffalo: Talks intensify between the Blues and Sabres

The most important issue in the NHL right now is Robert Thomas in St. Louis.

He is THE player coveted by several clubs across the league and he is THE most impressive player on the market right now.

Except that the situation could be resolved sooner than we think. In fact…

According to the latest reports, talks are really heating up between the Blues and the Sabres. The Sabres have what it takes to get Thomas out of St. Louis, and there is reportedly a big offer on the table to make a deal happen. That said, we also know that the Blues have not yet asked Thomas to waive his no-trade clause to go to Buffalo. But just seeing that discussions are intense between the two clubs is… intriguing?

Thomas has not been asked yet to waive his NTC to Buffalo. #stlblues https://t.co/qtQjroigm9 — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 3, 2026

It's intriguing because we didn't necessarily think of the Sabres as a club that was going to make a big splash on the market. But at the same time… things are going really well in Buffalo this season, and the organization seems to think it's time to take the next step.

Which is normal, really. The Sabres have been trying to get back into the upper echelon of the Bettman circuit for so long… and acquiring a talented player like Robert Thomas will definitely help in that regard.

This would be bad news for the Canadiens, however.

The Sabres play in the same division as the Habs and are also in the race for a playoff spot. Add to that the fact that the CH is among the clubs interested in the Blues player… and you have a near-perfect storm.

Keep in mind that this doesn't automatically mean that Thomas will continue his career in Buffalo and that he will join the Sabres in the coming days.

But there's never smoke without fire in the National Hockey League… and what needs to be understood in all this is that the Sabres are not messing around right now.

