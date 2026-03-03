Patrik Laine: The Kings are back in the picture

Rumors of a trade involving Montreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine have recently gained momentum. According to David Pagnotta, the Los Angeles Kings (who are without Kevin Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko) have renewed their interest in the player… and other teams are also reportedly in the running to acquire the Finnish player. The question of whether Montreal will retain 50% of his $8.7 million annual salary remains unanswered, but expectations are high: a trade could happen by the end of the week. Pagnotta, at least, expects to see him traded in the coming days…

Trade talk surrounding #GoHabsGo winger Patrik Laine has picked up a little more, and I'm told the #GoKingsGo are circling back on him. Other teams in the mix, too. We'll see if Montreal retains 50% of his $8.7M AAV, but expectations remain high that he'll be moved this week.

— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 3, 2026

We know that for Montreal, the decision to keep part of his salary or not will influence the number and quality of offers received. But we also agree that the Habs won't have much choice but to go down this route to facilitate a trade… because no club has the luxury or interest in taking on Laine's entire salary.

At the same time, we know that for interested teams, acquiring Laine represents an opportunity to add a player capable of changing the dynamics of a season.

We saw it in Montreal last year, after all…

Knowing that there is interest in the player must be encouraging in a way for the Canadiens' management.

Because it takes two teams to make a trade. The CH may want to close the file and trade Laine in order to move on, but they won't be able to do so if no other clubs are interested in the idea. That said, it doesn't mean that the player's value is high.

We're talking about a guy who has barely played since the start of the season, who is often injured and who also comes with a certain reputation. And the fact that his salary is so high doesn't help the cause either…

But I tend to believe that the Canadiens would be happy to send him elsewhere, regardless of what they get in return. It's been said many times before and it bears repeating: the player's situation is starting to become a problem in Montreal.

And the Canadiens don't need that…

In a nutshell

