Marc-Olivier Cook
Patrik Laine: The Kings are back in the picture
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

Rumors of a trade involving Montreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine have recently gained momentum. According to David Pagnotta, the Los Angeles Kings (who are without Kevin Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko) have renewed their interest in the player… and other teams are also reportedly in the running to acquire the Finnish player. The question of whether Montreal will retain 50% of his $8.7 million annual salary remains unanswered, but expectations are high: a trade could happen by the end of the week. Pagnotta, at least, expects to see him traded in the coming days…

