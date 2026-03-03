Montreal is not preparing to host the 2028 World Cup

After suffering a setback in the Olympic final, Canada won't have to wait four years to get revenge on the Americans.

The NHL will be organizing a World Cup in 2028 between the world's best nations.

Unlike the Four Nations Tournament, however, this tournament is not expected to take place in Montreal. Calgary appears to be the city at the top of the list for now.

“Everything indicates that Montreal will not be the host city for the 2028 World Cup” https://t.co/R7hoDflhPU — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 4, 2026

That's what Renaud Lavoie said on Jean-Charles Lajoie's show JiC.

I understand the NHL's desire to diversify the location of its competitions, but if the Four Nations Tournament proved one thing, it's that Montreal is the perfect city to host such a tournament.

And if the league didn't want to hold another tournament in Montreal, I wonder why it would choose Calgary over Toronto or Vancouver, for example…

Gary Bettman is currently in Calgary to answer a series of questions about the World Cup, among other things. That explains a lot.

This afternoon, we were honored to host an NHL Commissioner's Luncheon with Gary Bettman! He discussed the construction of @cgyscotiaplace, the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, and more! pic.twitter.com/vNjgrTTMgW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 3, 2026

Nothing has been decided yet, but the Flames are hosting the Stars tonight, and the commissioner and the mayor of Calgary will meet during the game.

According to Lavoie, we know that the province of Alberta did everything it could, including putting $15 million on the table, to have the WCH held in one of its major cities, Calgary or Edmonton. But as discussed during the governors' meeting last December, the Championship will be held in only one city.

The next location for the international tournament is definitely pointing to Calgary. A new arena next to the current amphitheater is currently under construction. And it is scheduled to open in—brace yourselves—2028.

Coincidence? I don't think so.

In a nutshell

Toronto?

Darren Dreger: Re Robert Thomas: I heard Toronto kicked tires, I don't think they have the assets…unless they're giving up a key piece off their roster, and it's not Easton Cowan, it'd be somebody else — Nielson Show (3/2) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 4, 2026

Bryce Pickford has scored a goal in his last five games. Don't take your eye off Pickford!! His 38th of the year has us up by 1!! @CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OuGlGF855G

— Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) March 4, 2026

Martin St. Louis likes what he sees in Jakub Dobes.

“I find he has a lot of consistency throughout his games. What I liked about him last time was how he's improving handling the puck. That comes with repetitions for a young goalie and experience.” pic.twitter.com/j5jR4ZlcWQ

— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 4, 2026

— Connor Bedard, alternate captain.