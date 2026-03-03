MLB in brief: Braves expected to call Blue Jays | Russell Martin to Édouard Julien

The Braves should call the Blue Jays

The Canadian club has a surplus of outfielders. Jurickson Profar's suspension (doping) changes the situation in Atlanta.

Sooooooo, @Braves. You guys need an outfielder? I can think of someone (Nathan Lukes) that you can comfortably plug in to a corner against RHP. Hit up Ross the Boss. — Damon (@Damon98_) March 3, 2026

Max Scherzer reflects on his daughter's letter

She wanted to see her dad come back to Toronto.

“We were writing letters to Santa.” Max Scherzer says his daughter put this letter in an envelope herself and randomly asked him for a stamp to send it pic.twitter.com/KjD0uxejPm https://t.co/wk4SdtCuYi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 3, 2026

Russell Martin to Édouard Julien

A very Quebecois batting practice.

Russell Martin throws a little BP to Team Canada's Edouard Julien pic.twitter.com/NAJaAD2XNn — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 3, 2026

Speaking of Canada: Josh Naylor is the country's captain at the World Classic.

Meet Captain Canada! Mississauga's Josh Naylor will wear the C for Team Canada in the WBC!#BaseballCanada | #WBC pic.twitter.com/JKROxNoRbn — Baseball Canada (@baseballcanada) March 3, 2026

Spencer Jones, like Shohei Ohtani

He draws inspiration from his momentum.

Yes, Spencer Jones is swinging like Shohei Ohtani. Yes, it's intentional, and the powerful Yankees prospect believes the changes will help, especially when it comes to hitting pitches in the zone. READ: https://t.co/5ISPldc4UP — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) March 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani wants the Cy Young Award

What an incredible athlete.

Shohei Ohtani wants to win a Cy Young Award. Dodgers teammates say MLB's most singular star has set his sights on another history-making achievement.https://t.co/dIAgF91P1b — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 3, 2026

