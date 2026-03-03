MLB in brief: Braves expected to call Blue Jays | Russell Martin to Édouard Julien

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: MLB

The Braves should call the Blue Jays

The Canadian club has a surplus of outfielders. Jurickson Profar's suspension (doping) changes the situation in Atlanta.

Max Scherzer reflects on his daughter's letter

She wanted to see her dad come back to Toronto.

Russell Martin to Édouard Julien

A very Quebecois batting practice.

Speaking of Canada: Josh Naylor is the country's captain at the World Classic.

Spencer Jones, like Shohei Ohtani

He draws inspiration from his momentum.

Shohei Ohtani wants the Cy Young Award

What an incredible athlete.

