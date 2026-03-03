Max Scherzer: his thumb injury is completely behind him

Max Scherzer is back with the Blue Jays. It's now official. The pitcher met with the media after signing his new one-year contract… and he was in good spirits. He clearly made no secret of the fact that he wanted to come back to the city.

“This team can win, and I want to be a part of it.” Max Scherzer on whether last season played into his decision to re-sign with the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/njsweBmBXJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2026

There were few teams on his list of potential clubs, and the Blue Jays were at the top. After what he experienced in 2025 in the Queen City, returning to Toronto just made sense for him.

It's important to note that the pitcher prepared himself as a free agent. He says he is ready for the start of the season and doesn't want to be behind the others because he signed during spring training.

Max Scherzer says he plans to be ready for opening day. Plans to pitch multiple innings Saturday vs. Phillies. Says he feels great and is completely over last year's thumb issues. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 3, 2026

In addition, his thumb injury (which has been affecting him for a long time) is completely behind him, he says.

This means that there will be a lot of competition for spots in the club's rotation. Behind Kevin Gausman and Dylan Cease, the club's two best pitchers, the others will be fighting for spots.

Max Scherzer, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, Jose Berrios, and Eric Lauer will battle for three or four spots in the rotation. John Schneider isn't opposed to going with six, but his preference is a five-man rotation. And the best will get the spots.

My prediction? Eric Lauer will go to the bullpen and the others will be in the rotation — barring injury. That's how it will start, and the club will see what it does when the time comes.

PMLB

Dylan Cease feels better than he did in 2025.

Morning podcast: @bradfo sits down with the Blue Jays' two aces, Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman.

Listen: https://t.co/QBzxKyGzLW pic.twitter.com/MvD9H7hSnk — Baseball Isn't Boring (@BBisntBoring) March 3, 2026

Mini hockey for the Team Canada guys.

Thoughts with the vacationers staying on the same floor that Team Canada designates as the mini sticks hallway. https://t.co/FWbWymWebC — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 3, 2026

Wow.

Roman Anthony CRUSHED this ball pic.twitter.com/oD5Owr56Wk — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 3, 2026

Another suspension for doping. Johan Rojas (80 games) will appeal.

Johan Rojas is facing an 80-game suspension from MLB for a failed PED test during the offseason. He is appealing. Here's what we know: https://t.co/RQW7I7dQvs — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 3, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.