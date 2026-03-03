JT Miller lashes out at his own supporters

Following the activities or supporting a team that struggles to win games, especially in front of its home fans, is not easy. I know something about this; I have been covering CF Montreal's activities for several years.

So I am in a good position to know how Rangers fans feel inside. Especially since they've become regular recipients of letters written by management the organization's communications department.

Yesterday, the Rangers hosted the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden. After 32 minutes, the Blue Jackets were leading 4-0.

The Rangers scored four goals in the third period to force overtime. Unfortunately for the New Yorkers, it was the Blue Jackets who scored the decisive goal early in overtime.

The Blue Shirts have won only two games in regulation time this season at Madison Square Garden.

They have only seven wins at home in total. The second worst in the East are the Devils… with 13!

And the worst statistic is this: it's been 99 days since the Rangers last won a game in regulation time in front of their fans.

It's understandable that fans who pay a fortune for a seat in the Manhattan arena are fed up with supporting a team that delivers such “performances.”

Except that in this case, “we” does not include the person speaking team captain JT Miller. He played the “blame the fans” card after his team's defeat last night.

To say that the momentum of the game changed after the fans booed is really the height of “not taking responsibility” as a player, but also—and above all—as captain. Miller also complains that this isn't the first time the crowd has booed.



JT Miller is described as a great leader in the United States, but his leadership has been questioned in Vancouver, and now again in New York. The Rangers had sought him out in an attempt to pull themselves out of the slump they were sinking into. It seems that Miller has instead sunk them even deeper.

Damn we're lucky to have a captain like Max Pacioretty Nick Suzuki in Montreal.

You'll never see the Canadiens' captain give up like that in overtime. Twice rather than once!

