Jazz Chisholm claims to have holed out on a 323-yard par 4.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to captain Great Britain's team at the World Baseball Classic, which begins on Thursday. The British are in Group B alongside the United States, Mexico, Italy, and Brazil.

This will be Great Britain's second appearance in the international tournament, the team's first having taken place in 2023, where it finished in fifteenth place. Chisholm did not participate in that competition because he was recovering from an injury and the Miami Marlins did not want to take any risks.

In any case, the 28-year-old will be there this year. But before heading there, the New York Yankees second baseman posted a video on his Instagram account claiming to have hit a 323-yard hole in one on a par 4 during spring training.

Par-4 hole-in-one!?! Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. posted that he made a hole-in-one on a 323-yard par-4 yesterday. ( _jazz3 // IG Story) pic.twitter.com/UlYSxjraut — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 2, 2026

If true, it's pretty incredible. But of course, we have no way of verifying it, and with the person involved, let's just say it's doubtful.

At the time of the potential event, the Bahamian native was on break from spring training, where after five games he had a batting average of .364 with one home run, three RBIs, and an excellent WRC+ of 191.

Let's hope for Yankees fans that he enjoys as much success in 2026 as he has just had on the golf course, as he is expected to play a key role in New York's offense this season after joining the 30-30 club last year with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

Chisholm Jr. will be in the final year of his contract with the Bombers before becoming a free agent. For now, talks about a possible contract extension do not seem to be progressing very far.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.