Jakub Dobes will face the Sharks

Tonight, the Canadiens will be in San Jose to battle Macklin Celebrini's Sharks for the win. The Sharks are having a surprising season, and the Habs need to take this game seriously. They'll have to keep an eye on Celebrini and find a way to neutralize him on the ice.

With just a few hours to go before the game, we know which players will be left out. Who are they?

It's simple, really: there will be no changes to the Montreal lineup. That means Alexandre Texier and Arber Xhekaj will once again be left out… and it also means that Jakub Dobes will get the start for the Habs.

Clearly, Samuel Montembeault will have to wait his turn before getting another chance to prove himself.

No changes for Habs. Dobes starts — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 3, 2026

I'm not surprised by the coach's decisions.

After all, the formula worked on Saturday night against the Capitals. The Canadiens played one of their best games of the season and were able to get the W against a team that can be dangerous at any moment.

But that's because the guys played the right way, too. And they'll have to do the same tonight if they want to win a second game in a row and solidify their place in the Eastern Conference standings…

This is an important game for Martin St-Louis's men. With the standings so tight, the Canadiens can't afford to slip up…

Remember that the game will be broadcast at 10 p.m., so you'll have to stay up late tonight to watch the Canadiens play.

Let's just hope that the players give their fans a good reason to stay up so late for a game on a Tuesday.

Because there's a lot at stake in this game… especially when you consider how close the race for the playoffs is in the East right now.

In brief

– What great news!

Some very good news from Martin St. Louis on Canadiens coaching consultant Roger Grillo, who's completing his final round of cancer treatment and looking at a very positive prognosis. Some rest in order, but there's hope he could return to the team in a couple of weeks. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 3, 2026

